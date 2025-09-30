Loud Matter Studios & Ellysium Racing Team on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a Multi-Episode EV Docuseries Starring 19-Year-Old Driver Ellis Spiezia

Loud Matter Studios and Ellysium Racing are teaming up on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a multi-episode motorsport docuseries debuting in 2026. The show follows 19-year-old driver Ellis Spiezia on his electric/gas-racing tour, blending high-octane race action with his personal journey and the cutting-edge technology reshaping motorsport. Directed and executive-produced by Josh Oliver, production begins later this year with brand partnerships in the works.