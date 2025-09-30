Loud Matter Studios & Ellysium Racing Team on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a Multi-Episode EV Docuseries Starring 19-Year-Old Driver Ellis Spiezia
Loud Matter Studios and Ellysium Racing are teaming up on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a multi-episode motorsport docuseries debuting in 2026. The show follows 19-year-old driver Ellis Spiezia on his electric/gas-racing tour, blending high-octane race action with his personal journey and the cutting-edge technology reshaping motorsport. Directed and executive-produced by Josh Oliver, production begins later this year with brand partnerships in the works.
Burbank, CA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loud Matter Studios and Ellysium Racing today announced Renegade: Racing to the Future, a multi-episode, multi-platform, docuseries following young breakout driver Ellis Spiezia on his racing tour and chronicling the remarkable journey that brought him to the forefront of this sport. Scheduled to debut in 2026, the series will blend super charged race-day action with an intimate look at Spiezia’s path from aspiring racer to global electric-motorsport contender, while exploring how technological innovation is transforming the world of motorsport.
Ellis, the young driver at the center of the series, shared, “motorsport is about pushing the limits of technology, and pursuing electric has put me at the forefront of the action. The story of how I got here is exciting, but more importantly, it’s a chance to inspire young drivers and fans to see what’s possible when innovation meets passion.”
The series will be directed and executive produced by Josh Oliver, whose credits include Big Red Camaro: Driving Fast and Taking Chances, Bullrun and Bar Rescue. Josh will lead production on and off the track to capture Ellis, the human grit, and the technological breakthroughs shaping the future of racing.
“Ellis embodies the vision, drive, and fearless spirit we look for in every story we tell," said John Najarian, CEO of Loud Matter Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Ellysium Racing to capture both his personal journey and this pivotal moment for motorsport and clean-energy innovation.”
Added Michele Spiezia, Principal of Ellysium Racing, “This partnership allows us to showcase Ellis’s relentless dedication and what it takes to commit to new ideas, new tech and an unproven path. Loud Matter’s expertise in premium unscripted storytelling makes them the perfect creative partner to share not only the excitement of the racing tour, but also the evolution of electric moto itself.”
Production begins later this year, with a mid-2026 premiere planned. The producers are also in discussions with select brand partners eager to connect with the next generation of motorsport, where human ambition and electric innovation meet.
About Loud Matter Studios
Loud Matter Studios is a format-first unscripted studio creating premium series that resonate globally. Founded by veteran executives from NBCUniversal and Disney, the company blends deep expertise in development, production, and distribution with a modern, partnership-driven model. Loud Matter specializes in docu-reality and lifestyle formats that capture cultural shifts, spark conversation, and scale across platforms worldwide. With a focus on authenticity, global distribution, and smart brand integration, Loud Matter builds formats designed for what’s next.
www.loudmatterstudios.com
About Ellysium Racing
Ellysium Racing is redefining motorsport at the intersection of speed, susta
inability, and culture. Led by team Principal Michele Spiezia and driven by trailblazer Ellis Spiezia, the first young driver in the world to prioritize electric motorsport, the team pairs elite on-track performance with next-level media, education, and brand activation. Backed by a thriving community of 105K followers generating 3.8M video views YTD, Ellysium delivers unmatched engagement and ROI for partners. With a mission to “show, not tell,” Ellysium Racing is building a global brand where sport, sustainability, entertainment, and gaming converge.
www.ellysium.co
