AI Seer Showcasing Its Truth-Checking @ArAIstotle Agent and $FACY at TechCrunch Disrupt and Token2049 at Booths C27 and MB5-9 in San Francisco & Singapore Respectively

AI Seer has been selected out of thousands of global applications for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 and will also exhibit its Multi-Spectral Reality Detector at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 and Token2049 in San Francisco and Singapore, booths C27 & MB5-9, respectively. Side-events such as The ArAIstotle-an Truth Seekers’ Meet feature distinguished panelists. Its recent $FACY launch creates a truth layer for the world, setting new records in the DeFAI category, reaching an ATH of 40M USD FDV.