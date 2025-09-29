AI Seer Showcasing Its Truth-Checking @ArAIstotle Agent and $FACY at TechCrunch Disrupt and Token2049 at Booths C27 and MB5-9 in San Francisco & Singapore Respectively
AI Seer has been selected out of thousands of global applications for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 and will also exhibit its Multi-Spectral Reality Detector at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 and Token2049 in San Francisco and Singapore, booths C27 & MB5-9, respectively. Side-events such as The ArAIstotle-an Truth Seekers’ Meet feature distinguished panelists. Its recent $FACY launch creates a truth layer for the world, setting new records in the DeFAI category, reaching an ATH of 40M USD FDV.
AI Seer's AIs to detect truths and check facts are being combined into its bot @ArAIstotle which is going viral on X and has more than 20Xed its followers and the connected utility token $FACY's value since its launch last month. Ever wanted to know if someone was not quite what they seemed, as in Blade Runner 2049? AI Seer will also be exhibiting at MB5-11 of Token2049, with tokens of appreciation for participants who are able to beat its contactless Reality Detector which boasts more than 80% accuracy in lab trials and takes less than three minutes, minimizing the need for dirty, dangerous and difficult work like lie or recognition detection. AI Seer will also held side-events such as The ArAIstotle-an Truth Seekers’ Meet at the AWS Asia Pacific Hub with distinguished panelists, such as Ho Beng Lim, Managing Director of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority of Bhutan and Alexander Carmichael, Chief Operating Officer of IBM Promontory whose Foundation also angel invested in AI Seer. Key opinion leaders of and contributors to the Virtuals Protocol and Community, including its Co-Founder @everythingempty0 were there to celebrate the more than billion points pledged, 17k+ wallets, 660%+ over-subscription that has resulted in more than 350X in returns from the $FACY Virtuals Genesis launch. Recently, the potentially pivotal role of @ArAIstotle in solving problems with prediction markets has been amplified and may have long been foreseen by the VC who funded AI Seer and Polymarket first and who wishes to become the Warren Buffett of crypto. Many members of the community are already helping to improve the accuracy of @ArAIstotle's truth-seeking AIs further through the token-gated platform ArAIstotle.Facticity.AI where the truth will be of, for and by the people. AI Agents might forge an Epistemic Consensus Protocol as part of an Agentic Commercial/Communication Protocol (ACP). According to Founder Dennis Yap, "The future of intelligence is not just about fluid intelligence of chatbots, its about wisdom, or the crystallized intelligence of all intelligent beings from clear, caring or constructive debates between those aspiring to be part of a virtuous community."
AI Seer's Founder Dennis Yap will be at a fireside chats/workshops hosted at GITEX and SMU in October where he hopes to continue the conversation. He would like to dedicate @ArAIstotle's milestones to everyone who has felt afflicted or sidelined by the perverse incentives of the attention economy and who aims to make a difference when it comes to the tragedy of the commons in our information ecosystem. Everyone can earn $FACY to flip these negative externalities into positive externalities and cop out of working for free for social media billionaires on their community notes. He is deeply gratified that Fake news that was going viral was flagged by users and (fact) checked by ArAIstotle before it became powerful and even deleted. AI Seer has also been selected as one of Top 50 Startups by NTT and its hope is that its technology can become an antivirus for fake news and scams.
Dennis Yap
65 83050508
www.linktr.ee/yapdennis
Please contact through LI (www.linkedin.com/in/dennisye) before trying to call.
AI Seer at Booth C27 of TechCrunch Disrupt
Booth C27 Moscone West in San Francisco from October 27-29, 2025
The ArAIstotle-an Truth Seekers’ Meet: Token2049 Side-event
September 29, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at AWS Asia Pacific Hub, see more at: https://luma.com/wxlgr10b
October 15th Fireside chat and October 16th AI Workshop at GITEX
More Details here: https://x.com/ye_dennis/status/1966642281764536765
Fireside Chat at SMU on 30 Sept 2025
More Details here: https://x.com/ye_dennis/status/1971398260880441789