The FOXG1 Research Foundation Announces FDA Award of Orphan Drug Designation for FRF-001 Gene Therapy, Following Rare Pediatric Disease Designation

The FOXG1 Research Foundation announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations to FRF-001, its gene therapy for FOXG1 syndrome. FRF-001 marks a historic first: a parent-led foundation sponsoring its own international, multi-site clinical trial.