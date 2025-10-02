Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world.
Orlando, FL, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The video features The Aaronic Blessing, the ancient priestly prayer found in the biblical book of Numbers, which asks God to look upon His people, protect them, and show them His favor. Recorded at Forge Film Studios, the video is now streaming exclusively on shiloah.tv, Jones’ free Christian media platform.
A Messianic Jew, Jones released the project in observance of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Known as the culmination of the Ten Days of Repentance that begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Yom Kippur is a sacred time for confession, reconciliation, and forgiveness.
Jones says the blessing perfectly aligns with the spirit of Yom Kippur.
“When we present ourselves before the throne of grace, it makes sense to pray that God would see our hearts turning toward Him and extend His hand over our lives,” Jones shares. “I’m also asking our Father in Heaven to turn His face toward His children everywhere—especially those who are suffering.”
Jones first encountered The Aaronic Blessing at Hebrew Bible College, where it was recited after every class. She recalls its lasting impact:
“Every word healed me and spoke directly to my soul. And every word comes straight from Scripture.”
The new music video will also be spotlighted during a special event October 4 on the TCT Network, celebrating the release of the film Jesus Freaks. The event features Jones alongside Dr. Alveda King, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, and commentator Armstrong Williams.
The video can be viewed now at shiloah.tv. For more on Kaya Jones’ music and ministry, visit kayajones.com.
