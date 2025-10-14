Word of the Day App Honored at Best Mobile App Awards
Boynton Beach, FL, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Word of the Day, the daily vocabulary-building app from Vocabulous US, has been awarded Silver in the August 2025 Best Mobile App Awards for its excellence in the language education space.
The app’s distinctive approach combines targeted word curation with light-touch gamification and quizzes to encourage retention. With more than 7 million downloads to date, Word of the Day continues to draw learners of all ages who want to expand their language skills in a simple, rewarding way.
The Best Mobile App Awards celebrate apps that demonstrate creativity, design excellence, and measurable impact. Word of the Day stood out for its gamified learning features, intuitive design, and broad appeal across age groups.
“Our mission has always been to make language-learning something people actually look forward to each day,” said Tanya McTavish, cofounder of Vocabulous US. “This award tells us we’re on the right track, and it motivates us to keep finding creative ways to make the experience fun and rewarding.”
About Vocabulous US
Vocabulous US creates educational apps focused on cognitive development through vocabulary expansion. Learn more at https://vocabulous.us.
