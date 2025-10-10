Fripp Island Art Guild Debuts with Art Show Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
Fripp Island Art Guild (FIAG) launches to unite local artists and art lovers. Join our first event: Pledge the Pink Art Show, Fri Oct. 17, 2025, 1–7 PM, 101 Ocean Point Dr., Fripp Island. Expect 34 artists, demos, and pink lemonade; proceeds support breast cancer services via Pledge the Pink. Sponsors include FrippIslandStay, USCB, Sparklight, RedCap, and more.
Fripp Island, SC, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new creative chapter has begun on Fripp Island with the formation of the Fripp Island Art Guild, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering artistic expression, collaboration, and cultural enrichment within the community.
Founded by local artists and art enthusiasts, the Guild unites painters, sculptors, photographers, ceramists, fiber and 3-D artists, jewelry makers, writers, and art lovers to share their talents and inspire one another through exhibitions, workshops, and public events.
“Fripp Island has always been a place of natural beauty and inspiration,” said Deborah Stroud, founding board member. “The Art Guild gives us a way to channel that inspiration into something lasting—while building community and providing opportunities for artists and supporters alike.”
The Guild’s first major community event, the Pledge the Pink Art Show, will be held Friday, October 17, 2025, from 1–7 p.m. at 101 Ocean Point Drive on Fripp Island. The show will welcome more than 1,500 visitors and feature 34 participating artists, live demonstrations, and refreshments—including pink lemonade and specialty drinks—to raise funds for breast cancer support services through Pledge the Pink, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Event sponsors include FrippIslandStay (Official Tumbler Sponsor), Shannon Tanner, Realtor – Sotheby’s International Realty, Harris Teeter, Alphagraphics, University of South Carolina at Beaufort, Sparklight, RedCap, and Lindsay Pettinicchi Photography, LLC. Limited-edition tumblers are available for purchase now at FrippIslandArtGuild, with proceeds supporting event costs and Pledge the Pink’s mission.
The Guild meets monthly and hosts Plein Air paint-outs, artist demonstrations, and educational programs. Having applied for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, it aims to become a leading advocate for the arts across the Lowcountry—making art accessible and meaningful to residents and visitors alike.
Joan Barnes
678-520-8724
www.frippislandartguild.org
Deborah Stroud, President - 865.310.2300
Kari Cornwell, VP - 952.261.6987
