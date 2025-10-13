Laura’s Mercantile is Expanding Its Military Appreciation Program
Laura's Mercantile, an online wellness store in Winchester, KY, is expanding its military program to help veterans amid rising inflation. All active and retired military personnel can access the program by uploading their DD214 verification at laurasmercantile.com or visiting their physical store on Main Street in Winchester.
Winchester, KY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura’s Mercantile, an online hemp and CBD farm store, is expanding its military appreciation program by increasing its discount from 15% to 25%.
“As inflationary price increases impact us all, we wanted to do something to help our military veterans,” says Laura Freeman, whose husband, Green Beret Bill Kingsbury, is a big supporter of the military program. Kingsbury’s nephew is a full-bird colonel, making the family backing complete.
Mt. Folly CBD is extracted from USDA-certified organic hemp. It is full-spectrum, which means it contains multiple cannabinoids and terpenes, which together produce a stronger anti-inflammatory effect compared to isolates.
“Isolates are what is found in ‘gas station’ CBD,” says Freeman. “Mt. Folly CBD is made from the whole plant, and interacts with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies, regulating inflammation by decreasing pro-inflammatory cytokines.”
The program is available to all military personnel who upload their DD214s, proving they are active or retired. Visit https://laurasmercantile.com/cbd-military-veteran-discount-program/.
A similar program is available at the Mercantile on Main, Mt. Folly’s farm store at 1 South Main Street in Winchester.
“As inflationary price increases impact us all, we wanted to do something to help our military veterans,” says Laura Freeman, whose husband, Green Beret Bill Kingsbury, is a big supporter of the military program. Kingsbury’s nephew is a full-bird colonel, making the family backing complete.
Mt. Folly CBD is extracted from USDA-certified organic hemp. It is full-spectrum, which means it contains multiple cannabinoids and terpenes, which together produce a stronger anti-inflammatory effect compared to isolates.
“Isolates are what is found in ‘gas station’ CBD,” says Freeman. “Mt. Folly CBD is made from the whole plant, and interacts with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies, regulating inflammation by decreasing pro-inflammatory cytokines.”
The program is available to all military personnel who upload their DD214s, proving they are active or retired. Visit https://laurasmercantile.com/cbd-military-veteran-discount-program/.
A similar program is available at the Mercantile on Main, Mt. Folly’s farm store at 1 South Main Street in Winchester.
Contact
Laura's MercantileContact
Laura Freeman
(859) 474-8218
https://laurasmercantile.com
We have not received the "action required" email at support@laurasmercantile.com or slate22@gmail.com. Please try laura@laurasmercantile.com or re-send to one of the others. Thanks.
Laura Freeman
(859) 474-8218
https://laurasmercantile.com
We have not received the "action required" email at support@laurasmercantile.com or slate22@gmail.com. Please try laura@laurasmercantile.com or re-send to one of the others. Thanks.
Categories