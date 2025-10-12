Loyd J. Bourgeois Ensures Future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for St. Charles Parish Children
St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois is fully funding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure every child under age 5 continues receiving a free, age-appropriate book each month. Since United Way of St. Charles launched the program in 2010, more than 239,000 books have been mailed to local children. This commitment reflects Bourgeois’ dedication as both a father and community advocate to helping families grow through reading.
Luling, LA, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois has announced that his firm will fully fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ensuring that every child in St. Charles Parish from birth to age five continues to receive free monthly books.
With this ongoing support, children throughout the parish will receive a brand-new, age-appropriate book in the mail each month, completely free of charge, from birth until their fifth birthday. By the time they graduate from the program, each child will have built a personal library of up to 60 books—fostering a lifelong love of reading from the very start.
The Imagination Library was introduced to St. Charles Parish in 2010 by the United Way of St. Charles. Since its launch, nearly 239,584 books have been delivered to local families, and 1,222 children are currently enrolled. Bourgeois’ commitment ensures this beloved literacy program will continue to thrive for years to come.
“As a dad, I’ve seen firsthand how much my own children benefited from receiving Imagination Library books in the mail,” said Loyd J. Bourgeois. “Those books sparked their curiosity and gave us countless moments of reading together as a family. Some of their childhood favorites—ones we read on repeat—came straight from the Imagination Library. It means so much to me to know that this program will continue for every child in St. Charles Parish, giving them and their families the same opportunities to learn, grow, and bond.”
Kacy Kernan, Director of Community Impact at United Way of St. Charles, expressed appreciation for Bourgeois’ generosity:
“We can’t thank the Loyd J Bourgeois Injury and Accident Lawyer Firm enough for their support of the Imagination Library program. Because of their generosity, children in our community will continue to receive the gift of books each month, opening the doors to imagination, learning, and a lifelong love of reading. Their commitment helps us nurture young minds and build a brighter future for every child in St. Charles Parish.”
Early access to books has been proven to increase literacy skills, enhance kindergarten readiness, and lay the foundation for long-term academic success.
Founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 to promote early childhood literacy in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, the Imagination Library now mails millions of books each month to children across the United States and around the world.
Families in St. Charles Parish can register for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library here.
About Loyd J. Bourgeois
Loyd J. Bourgeois is a personal injury lawyer based in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana. Through his firm, Loyd J Bourgeois Injury and Accident Lawyer, he represents clients across the region with compassion, guidance, and integrity. A lifelong resident and active community supporter, Bourgeois is dedicated to improving the lives of St. Charles Parish families through both his legal work and his ongoing community initiatives.
Contact
Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
Loyd Bourgeois
985-240-9773
https://www.ljblegal.com
