Session Announcement: Lauren Brychell

The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.”
The 2026 Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is proud to announce that Lauren Brychell, capital raise strategist and consultant, will present an essential session titled “The Real Cost of Raising Capital.”
In an era when everyone wants to raise millions but few understand the true costs involved, Brychell’s workshop will pull back the curtain on what it really takes — in time, dollars, systems, and people — to raise capital effectively and sustainably.
“Raising capital has become increasingly competitive,” Brychell notes. “The winners are those who combine strong relationships with intelligent systems — and who understand the full investment behind every successful raise.”
About the Session
This 75-minute interactive workshop dives deep into the hidden resource demands of modern fundraising, offering attendees a practical framework for evaluating their readiness and maximizing return on investment.
Key takeaways include:
Dollar Costs: Understanding realistic annual budgets for branding, marketing, legal, and investor engagement.
Time Costs: Calculating the hours required to nurture investor relationships and maintain momentum.
Team Costs: Knowing when to hire investor relations or marketing support — and how to justify it.
Opportunity Cost: Recognizing when founders should delegate to scale.
ROI Mindset: Reframing expenses as growth investments.
Brychell will also unpack the technology stack behind high-performing capital raises, including investor CRM systems (HubSpot, InvestNext, SyndicationPro), automation and communication tools, and data dashboards for tracking critical KPIs such as activation rates and repeat investor percentages.
Why It Matters
This session helps operators and investors alike move beyond the “pitch deck” mindset toward building a true capital-raising engine. Attendees will leave with practical workflows, vetted tools, and real-world insights to streamline their fundraising operations and avoid costly missteps.
The Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference — renowned for its collaborative, open-format sessions — will once again bring together top minds in self-storage investing, operations, and innovation for a week of networking, learning, and inspiration on Maui’s Kāʻanapali Beach.
About Lauren Brychell
Lauren Brychell is a capital raise consultant and strategist specializing in helping general partners, syndicators, and developers build scalable systems for investor relations and fundraising. With years of experience designing high-efficiency CRM workflows and communication processes, she helps clients turn complex capital operations into streamlined, investor-friendly engines.
About the Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference
The Self Storage Hawai‘i Unconference is an annual industry gathering designed to foster collaboration and innovation in an informal, immersive setting. Hosted at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, the 2026 event will feature sessions on technology, capital, operations, and leadership — alongside family-friendly networking and Hawaiian cultural experiences.
