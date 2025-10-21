New Study Shows Self-Guided Online Exercise Program Significantly Improves Strength and Reduces Fall Risk in Midlife and Older Women
Redwood City, CA, October 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new study to be presented at The Menopause Society (TMS) 2025 Annual Meeting by Osteoboost Health shows that a self-guided, online exercise program led to rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in leg strength and endurance — key factors in reducing fall risk — in women ages 40 to 89.
The abstract, titled “Participation in a self-guided online exercise program improves leg strength and endurance: Chair stand test results,” was authored by Grace Pettengill, Priya Patel, Rachel Tavel, Laura Bilek, Pamela Peeke, and Michael Jaasma from Osteoboost Health (Redwood City, CA), Wellen Inc. (Brooklyn, NY), and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha, NE).
The study evaluated outcomes from Osteoboost Fit (Wellen), a digital, self-guided resistance training program designed for midlife and older women. The program includes progressive 30-minute strength and balance workouts. Participants’ performance was measured using the 30-second chair stand test (CST)—a validated indicator of lower-body strength and endurance that is closely correlated with fall risk.
Among 680 users, CST scores improved by 22.8% after one 18-session workout series (an average increase of 2.5 repetitions, p<0.001), and by 41.5% after four series (p<0.001). Importantly, nearly 80% of participants who began at elevated fall risk improved to average or above-average levels after completing just one series.
“Falls are one of the leading causes of injury, disability, and death among older adults,” said Dr. Pamela Peeke, Chief Medical Officer at Osteoboost Health. “These results demonstrate that a convenient, at-home exercise program can deliver meaningful improvements in strength and balance, helping women dramatically lower their risk of falls and related injuries.”
According to the CDC, more than one in four adults over age 65 experiences a fall each year, and falls are the leading cause of injury-related deaths and a major contributor to loss of independence. The findings from this study suggest that accessible, evidence-based digital exercise programs like Osteoboost Fit can play an important role in addressing this public health crisis.
About Osteoboost Health
Osteoboost Health is a Redwood City-based company that applies science and medical expertise to create better health outcomes for women and men at risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures. The company’s first FDA-approved device, Osteoboost, is poised to become the new standard of care in treating postmenopausal osteopenia. Osteoboost Health is backed by leading investors, including Esplanade Ventures, Terumo Medical Corporation, Ambit Health Ventures, Good Growth Capital, Portfolia, Astia Angels, AARP, and Golden Seeds. For more information about Osteoboost, including the full Indications for Use, please visit www.osteoboost.com.
Allison Wagda
(833) 466-7836
www.osteoboost.com
