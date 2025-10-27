Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors

Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network.