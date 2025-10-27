Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network.
Windsor, WI, October 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alliant Power, a leading aftermarket distributor of diesel critical engine parts, today announced a landmark partnership with Schaeffler, the Motion Technology Company. This strategic alliance makes Alliant Power the first aftermarket distributor for Schaeffler’s original equipment (OE) NOx (Nitrogen Oxide) sensors to the heavy-duty market, reinforcing Alliant Power’s commitment to providing best-in-class solutions.
This partnership adds a critical component to Alliant Power’s complete Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment (EGAT) offering, providing customers with a complete and reliable solution for emissions control.
“We would like to thank Schaeffler for their trust in us. Partnering with a technology leader like Schaeffler allows us to bring their industry-leading OE NOx sensor technology to our aftermarket network,” said Houman Kashanipour (HK), President and CEO of Alliant Power. “This collaboration will deliver reliable emissions monitoring solutions that enhance performance, improve compliance with stringent emissions regulations, and reduce downtime for critical fleet and off-highway applications.”
“We are excited to partner with Alliant Power, a respected leader in the diesel aftermarket,” said Jean-Pierre Romain, executive account manager, Schaeffler Vehicle Lifetime Solutions. “The merger with Vitesco Technologies expanded our product portfolio with a new line of OE quality NOx sensors. Through this partnership, we can bring our OE technology to a broader customer base, ensuring that more vehicles can benefit from reliable and efficient emissions control,” said Jean-Pierre.
This partnership makes Schaeffler’s OE-quality NOx sensors, previously available primarily through OEM channels, accessible to the broader aftermarket through Alliant Power’s extensive distribution network. This provides independent repair shops, fleets, and diesel equipment owners with a trusted, reliable source for these critical components.
Discover the Complete Schaeffler Coverage by Application:
· Cummins
· GM
· Daimler Truck
· Daimler
· VW
· Mercedes-Benz
· PACCAR
· FCA
· BMW
· Ford
· Volvo CV
· Caterpillar
· John Deere
· Navistar
· Chrysler
About Alliant Power
Alliant Power is the nation’s leading provider of premium engine repair components, specializing in OE fuel systems, turbochargers, and aftertreatment parts for on-road, off-road, and marine engines. We offer new and certified remanufactured parts, complete kit solutions for faster, high-quality repairs, and a broad product range supported by a certified service network. With dedicated technical, sales, and operations teams across four U.S. time zones, we deliver timely, accurate support. Learn more at http://www.AlliantPower.com.
About Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services in the mobility ecosystem by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. Schaeffler is with around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and one of Germany’s most innovative companies.
Contact
Alliant PowerContact
Tara Lunder
608-842-5123
alliantpower.com
