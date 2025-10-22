CSOC UT Austin Hosting Special Seminar on Faith, October 23
How does faith function in Christian experience? Just as we use our five senses to contact and experience the physical world, faith is the means by which we receive and know God.
Austin, TX, October 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- How Does Faith Work?: How Faith Connects Us To God
Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore the role of faith in the Christian life.
This seminar explores how faith makes God and the things of God real to Christians. We cannot see God, but faith brings us into a life full of real experiences of God.
Join Christian Students on Campus in welcoming our special guest Joel Oladele, a theological researcher with a focus on Eastern Orthodoxy and Reformed and Pentecostal theology. Oladele earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Houston and a Master of Arts degree in history at California State University, Fullerton, where he focused on Christianity in the Eastern Mediterranean during the 7th and 8th centuries. His current research interests include topics such as faith, eternal life as an inheritance, and the person and function of the Holy Spirit.
CSOC invites the University of Texas at Austin community to join us at the second event in the Fall 2025 CSOC Seminar Series to dive into how faith operates in the Christian life as the means by which we contact and experience God.
Attendance is free and refreshments will be provided.
Bring questions, there will be an open Q&A.
Seating is Limited. Reserve tickets at Eventbrite.
Date: Thursday, October 23
Time: Refreshments at 4:30 p.m.; Seminar + Q&A at 5 p.m.
Location: UT Austin campus MEZ 1.306 (Mezes Hall 1.306) 154 W. 21st St., Austin, TX 78712
More Information on Website.
About Christian Students on Campus
Christian Students on Campus is a registered student organization at the University of Texas at Austin serving thousands of students since 1973. Glory to God!
Media Contact:
ChristianStudentsonCampus.com
Email: csocut@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csoc_tx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CSOCTX
X-Twitter: https://x.com/CSOC_TX
Contact
