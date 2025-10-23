A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement

DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI.