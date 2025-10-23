A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI.
Los Gatos, CA, October 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Families now have a practical, values-first roadmap to guide technology at home and school. DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids shows parents how to turn screen time into skill time, set shared standards with their children and schools, and build clarity, confidence, and connection in the Age of AI.
The book arrives on the heels of DISCOVERING AI’s National Back-to-School Game Plan, which united parents and educators around the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™, a simple framework for aligned expectations at home and in school.
“Parents play a huge role. If we set clear standards together, we can avoid problems in the future,” said Efren Caliva, Middle School Principal.
“Amy’s approach is exactly what families need. Hopeful, practical, and grounded in real experience,” shared R.K. Jobay Cooney, Parent and Senior Managing Director, Aon.
“Amy’s perspective on the role of parents is critical. Parents and educators are already seeing the difference,” added Alan Bronowicz, Head of Education Strategy, Adobe.
About the Author
Amy D. Love is the founder of DISCOVERING AI, a Board Member of the Girl Scouts of Northern California, and the #1 bestselling author of RAISING ENTREPRENEURS: Preparing Kids for Success in the Age of AI. She is a former Fortune 500 Chief Marketing Officer, a nonprofit CEO, and the co-creator of the Stanford Graduate School of Business course “Entrepreneurship from the Perspective of Women.”
Availability
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.
For interviews, speaking engagements, or review copies, contact Oliver at info@discoveringai.org.
About DISCOVERING AI
DISCOVERING AI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to equip families now, while schools figure out curriculum, to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively. Through books, resources, and national events, DISCOVERING AI empowers parents to raise confident, future-ready kids in the Age of AI.
Contact
Oliver Ghatikar
408-596-9764
discoveringai.org
Oliver@DiscoveringAI.org (non-urgent)
