University of Nebraska College of Engineering Announces Inaugural Research 2 Market Award Recipients
Lincoln, NE, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering has announced the first recipients of the Research 2 Market Award, a new initiative designed to accelerate the transition of groundbreaking research into real-world applications.
The inaugural awardees are Eric Markvicka, Robert F. and Myrna L. Krohn Associate Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, and Marc Maguire, Abel Associate Professor in the Durham School of Architectural Engineering and Construction. Both were selected for their innovative research and commitment to bringing new technologies from the lab to the marketplace.
As part of the award, each recipient will be supported by a dedicated post-doctoral researcher for the next two years, providing critical resources to advance their commercialization efforts. The cost of these fellowships is being funded through generous donations from College of Engineering alumni, reflecting their commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship at Nebraska.
Markvicka directs the Smart Materials and Robotics Laboratory, where his team is developing multifunctional soft materials with advanced mechanical, electrical, acoustic, and thermal properties. These materials are foundational for emerging fields such as wearable computing, soft robotics, and robotic materials.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the inaugural Research 2 Market Award recipient,” Markvicka said. “This program highlights the importance of connecting world-class research to real-world solutions, and I’m excited to see our work in smart materials move closer to impacting people’s lives.”
Maguire leads the Construction, Architectural, and Structural Research Laboratory, an ISO17025-accredited laboratory at UNL. His research in sustainable structural systems and materials have resulted in improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced safety in the built environment.
“Engineering professors are great at building things, but we’re not always the best at getting those ideas out of the lab,” Maguire said. “This program is about education, and I’m excited to learn how to move our research closer to the market, where it can really make a difference. It is an honor to receive this award.”
Both recipients will participate in a two-year hands-on program, working with successful Nebraska-based fast-growth startups including Maptician, Drone Amplified, Marble, and Grain Weevil, which will provide mentorship, industry insight, and pathways to accelerate commercialization. The second year will focus on fundraising preparation and execution, facilitated by Invest Nebraska Corporation to connect faculty-driven innovation with the investment community.
“The Research to Market Program is another example of how the faculty of the College of Engineering drive economic development while solving problems of global importance,” said Lance C. Pérez, Fred Hunzeker Dean of Engineering. “Drs. Markvicka and Maguire exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and technical excellence that define the UNL College of Engineering — research that is rigorous, practical, and ready to be used in the everyday world.”
About the Research 2 Market Program
About the UNL College of Engineering
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering is the only engineering college in Nebraska, serving as the intellectual hub for innovation, research, and workforce development across the state. With campuses in Lincoln and Omaha, the college offers nationally recognized programs, fosters strong industry partnerships, and develop students to become Complete Engineers who advance technology and improve lives.
Contact:
Paul Eurek
paul@investnebraska.com
770-335-2869
