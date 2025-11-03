OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club.
Columbus, OH, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OrthoAlliance, a leading provider of orthopedic and neurological care, is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club.
As Medical Director, Dr. Smith will provide expert medical guidance and support for Match Point members, focusing on injury prevention, performance optimization, and overall player wellness. This partnership reflects a shared commitment between OrthoAlliance and Match Point to keep athletes of all levels healthy, active, and performing at their best.
Dr. Smith brings extensive experience in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine to his new role. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry, cum laude, from DePauw University and his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin and a Sports Medicine Fellowship at The Ohio State University.
Before joining OrthoNeuro, Dr. Smith served as an attending physician and Medical Director for Riverview Health Sports Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. He has provided medical coverage for The Ohio State University, the Columbus Clippers Baseball Team, and multiple high school programs. Currently, he serves as the Team Physician for Hamilton Township High School.
"I am excited to partner with Match Point Pickleball Club and contribute to the well-being of its members," said Dr. Smith. "Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport that offers incredible health and social benefits. My goal is to help players of all levels stay healthy, prevent injuries, and continue to enjoy the game they love.
Match Point leadership welcomed the partnership enthusiastically.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Scott Smith to the Match Point team," said Bill Taylor, Operations Manager at Match Point. "His deep understanding of sports medicine and his dedication to patient care will be an invaluable asset to our community. This partnership with OrthoAlliance reinforces our mission to provide a safe and supportive environment for all our members to enjoy the sport of pickleball."
Throughout his career, Dr. Smith has made significant contributions to orthopedic research, presented at professional conferences, and volunteered his expertise in underserved communities in Nicaragua. He maintains active memberships in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the Arthroscopy Association of North America, reflecting his ongoing commitment to advancing orthopedic care.
When he's not providing medical care, Dr. Smith enjoys golfing, playing sports with his two sons, relaxing with his golden retriever, and cheering on his favorite teams, the Indianapolis Colts and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
About OrthoAlliance
OrthoAlliance is a physician-led management services organization that partners with leading orthopedic practices to help them grow and thrive in today's evolving healthcare landscape. With more than 200 physicians across its network, OA delivers comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine care through clinical excellence and a patient-first approach. Learn more at www.orthoalliance.com.
About Match Point Pickleball Club
Match Point Pickleball Club is a premier facility dedicated to creating a community-centered destination for wellness, sports, and connection.
Heather Benjamin, Marketing Director
614-839-2142
www.orthoalliance.com
