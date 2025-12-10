Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Palo Alto, CA, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a major milestone, allowing Mitek’s AI technology to be securely deployed and operated across DoD networks.
For over a decade, Mitek’s SCAIT tool has been developed and matured through operational use, enabling the U.S. Air Force to convert its existing fleet maintenance and logistics data into a powerful engine for operational advantage. By applying AI/ML to historical and current sustainment data, SCAIT surfaces actionable insights that improve part availability, reduce turnaround time, and enhance mission readiness.
“A Certificate to Field on Platform One achieves a crucial step in our partnership with the Department of Defense,” said Dr. Dimitry Gorinevsky, CEO of Mitek Analytics. “It demonstrates that our AI software meets the highest technical, security, quality, and compliance standards required for DoD operational use. We’re proud to support Air Force Sustainment analysts and leaders with trusted, explainable AI.”
Achieving this milestone highlights Mitek Analytics commitment to delivering a Supply Chain AI that is both responsible and operationally proven. This certification allows Mitek to offer scalable, sustainment-aligned AI capabilities on DoD’s secure cloud infrastructure across multiple defense programs. Any DoD organization managing high-impact, mission-critical parts and sustainment processes can now do so more effectively using precise AI Data Intelligence.
About Mitek Analytics
Mitek Analytics is a U.S.-based leader in AI Data Intelligence for supply chain in fleet sustainment helping defense and industrial organizations harness maintenance and logistics data to achieve mission advantage. The company domain-specific, aerospace-grade AI solutions integrate securely with enterprise and government systems.
For over a decade, Mitek’s SCAIT tool has been developed and matured through operational use, enabling the U.S. Air Force to convert its existing fleet maintenance and logistics data into a powerful engine for operational advantage. By applying AI/ML to historical and current sustainment data, SCAIT surfaces actionable insights that improve part availability, reduce turnaround time, and enhance mission readiness.
“A Certificate to Field on Platform One achieves a crucial step in our partnership with the Department of Defense,” said Dr. Dimitry Gorinevsky, CEO of Mitek Analytics. “It demonstrates that our AI software meets the highest technical, security, quality, and compliance standards required for DoD operational use. We’re proud to support Air Force Sustainment analysts and leaders with trusted, explainable AI.”
Achieving this milestone highlights Mitek Analytics commitment to delivering a Supply Chain AI that is both responsible and operationally proven. This certification allows Mitek to offer scalable, sustainment-aligned AI capabilities on DoD’s secure cloud infrastructure across multiple defense programs. Any DoD organization managing high-impact, mission-critical parts and sustainment processes can now do so more effectively using precise AI Data Intelligence.
About Mitek Analytics
Mitek Analytics is a U.S.-based leader in AI Data Intelligence for supply chain in fleet sustainment helping defense and industrial organizations harness maintenance and logistics data to achieve mission advantage. The company domain-specific, aerospace-grade AI solutions integrate securely with enterprise and government systems.
Contact
Mitek AnalyticsContact
Dimitry Gorinevsky
(650) 400-3172
https://mitekan.com/
Dimitry Gorinevsky
(650) 400-3172
https://mitekan.com/
Categories