Marilyn Funderburk, Influential D.C. Civic Leader and Ex-Carter White House Aide, Dead at 89

Marilyn Bush Funderburk, former Carter White House Assistant Social Secretary and longtime Washington civic leader, died Nov. 25 at Casey House Hospice in Rockville, Md. She was 89. She co-produced Climate Conversations with H2OandPowerGroup.com, founded by her son. Survivors include her son William, daughters Christina and Julie, her sister Judith, grandchildren, and extended family.