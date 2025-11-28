Marilyn Funderburk, Influential D.C. Civic Leader and Ex-Carter White House Aide, Dead at 89
Washington, DC, November 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marilyn Bush Funderburk, a former Carter White House Assistant Social Secretary and longtime organizer of major civic and cultural events in Washington, died Nov. 25 at Casey House Hospice in Rockville. She was 89.
Her family announced the death but did not specify a cause.
Mrs. Funderburk served in the Carter administration beginning in 1979, becoming one of the highest-ranking Black staff members in the East Wing at the time. As Assistant Social Secretary, she helped coordinate state dinners, cultural programs, and official events for First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
Her son, William Watson Funderburk Jr., founder of H2OandPowerGroup.com, has carried forward her legacy of civic engagement and environmental advocacy through the company’s work in sustainability and public service.
Born Dec. 23, 1935, in Lafayette, LA., she graduated from Manhattanville University, then known as Manhattanville College, and earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. She previously worked at the National Institutes of Health and for the Minority Cultural Project, a private initiative to expand minority representation in public broadcasting.
After leaving the White House, Funderburk worked with inaugural committees, collaborated with veteran presidential advance officer Joseph Canzeri on Olympic-related events, co-founded the event-planning firm Emcee International, and later served as senior counsel to Smith Fairfield, Inc.
She held leadership roles in several Washington civic organizations, including the Capital City (DC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Merry Widows, Carrousels of Washington, and the Auxiliary to the Medico-Chirurgical Society of the District of Columbia.
In 2019, Mrs. Funderburk co‑produced Climate Conversations, a bipartisan Chatham House Rule convening, with her son. Climate Conversations was underwritten by, among other entities, H2OandPowerGroup.com. Originally scheduled to launch in Reykjavik, Iceland, the initiative was relocated first to her home and later to the Sulgrave Club, where she was a member. She relaunched Climate Conversations with her son in August 2025, underscoring her belief that civic leadership must engage directly with sustainability and intergenerational dialogue.
Her work helped shape Washington’s modern civic culture, connecting philanthropic, political, and cultural networks during a period of significant growth in Black professional life in the capital.
Her husband, Dr. William W. Funderburk, a surgeon and medical researcher, died in 2024.
Survivors include three children — William Watson Funderburk Jr., Christina Lingelbach (John Lingelbach), and Julie Helene Funderburk (Brad Johnson) — as well as a sister, Judith Bush Stephenson, three grandchildren, a step-grandchild, and extended family.
Further arrangements will be announced by the family.
