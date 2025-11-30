New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus.
Colcord, OK, November 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat.
Participants can push their limits on the trail, then recharge with lodging, meals, and classic camp activities from Friday through Sunday. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus.
Trail Run — Saturday, December 6
Athletes can choose 20K, 10K, 5K, or the 1-Mile Fun Run. Flint Valley’s wooded ridges, rolling hills, and scenic overlooks continue to make Flint & Steel one of the region’s most beloved outdoor trail events.
MTB Endurance Ride — Sunday, December 7
New this year, riders will take on a 5-hour endurance ride on a continuous 5K loop. Competitors may ride solo or as a team, testing strategy, grit, and stamina. A preview ride will be available Saturday afternoon.
More Than a Race — A Weekend to Recharge
Flint & Steel offers the rare chance to compete hard and rest deeply in the same place. With the retreat add-on, guests enjoy comfortable lodging, hearty meals, and signature New Life Ranch activities all weekend long.
Not staying overnight? A Saturday Hangout Pass is available for $25/person, including afternoon activities and dinner.
Why It Matters
Flint & Steel is about more than personal challenge; it’s about life-changing opportunity. Event proceeds support the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, ensuring no family is turned away from camp due to finances. Scholarships provide unforgettable experiences, faith formation, and the transformational power of Christian community.
Register or Volunteer
Registration is open for runners, riders, retreat guests, volunteers, and sponsors. Whether you’re racing, cheering, or relaxing with family, there’s a place for you at Flint & Steel.
Learn more at: www.newliferanch.com/camps/flint-and-steel-guide
About New Life Ranch
Since 1958, New Life Ranch has been dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and equipping believers for ministry. Through camps, retreats, and year-round programs, New Life Ranch introduces people to Christ and strengthens their faith through teaching and discipleship.
Contact
New Life Ranch
Rhea Shahan
918-422-5506
newliferanch.com
