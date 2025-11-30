New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend

New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus.