American Faith Announces Project RedBird
Anaheim Hills, CA, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- American Faith, one of the nation’s fastest-growing values-driven news and media organizations, announced today the alpha launch of Project Redbird—a first-of-its-kind, legislative transparency platform.
American Faith has become a trusted source of news, cultural insight, and principled commentary for millions. In a time when legislative language is often complex and inaccessible, American Faith is expanding its mission to make civic information understandable and actionable.
Project Redbird makes complex legislative text easy to understand by translating it into clear, plain English, complete with straightforward explanations and helpful context. The goal is simple: to help every American know exactly what their government is doing, without the usual barriers of legalese and confusion.
The alpha release includes three foundational components:
Proprietary Legislative Intelligence Engine:
Developed by American Faith, this advanced system automatically ingests and analyzes full bill text, amendments, timelines, and real-time legislative activity. It identifies the most important themes, tracks emerging policy trends, and clearly explains the real-world implications—giving everyday Americans an accurate, unbiased understanding of what proposed laws actually mean.
California Legislative Tracker:
A public, easy-to-understand dashboard displays active, pending, and recently passed bills in plain language to give users an immediate sense of what is happening in their state. A national launch of the legislative tracker is scheduled for 2026.
Representative Directory:
A fast, free tool powered by the Google Civic Information API that lets anyone type in their address and instantly see exactly who represents them—at the federal, state, and local levels—complete with direct phone numbers, emails, and office addresses.
“Project Redbird is built on a simple goal: empower citizens with clarity,” said Hannah Guder, Vice President of American Faith. “People deserve to know what is being debated, proposed, and passed in their state without needing a law degree. Our team created Project Redbird to bring transparency to the legislative process, making civic engagement not just accessible, but simple.”
The alpha launch begins with California, where an expanded database and high legislative volume make the state an ideal proving ground. American Faith is planning for a national expansion of Project RedBird as new data partnerships and integrations are completed. Future phases will include multi-state tracking, automated bill comparison, historical trend analysis, and interactive policy-impact tools.
“American Faith is committed to truth, transparency, and public understanding,” Hannah added. “Project Redbird is another step in our long-term vision to equip Americans with tools that inform, unite, and strengthen civic life.”
American Faith encourages journalists, civic leaders, policy analysts, tech experts, and engaged citizens to participate in the alpha testing period and help shape the next development stages.
Explore the alpha release at: ProjectRedbird.org
About American Faith:
American Faith is a leading values-centered news and media organization dedicated to delivering clear, principled journalism and cultural insight. With a rapidly growing national audience, American Faith works to strengthen civic understanding, elevate public discourse, and empower citizens with tools grounded in truth and transparency.
