Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships.
Irvine, CA, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rand Technology, a global leader in electronic component sourcing and lifecycle supply-chain solutions, today announced the appointment of Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings more than a decade of international sales leadership experience and joins Rand to support the company’s accelerating growth across key global markets.
Delgado is an accomplished commercial executive with deep expertise in the electronics distribution industry, most recently serving as Senior Director of Sales EMEA at Fusion Worldwide. During her tenure, she led regional operations across Amsterdam, Munich, Udine, and Paris, successfully expanding market share, opening a new subsidiary in France, and transforming customer supply-chain engagement across the region.
In her new role, Delgado will oversee Rand’s global sales strategy with a focus on market intelligence, customer partnership, and strategic execution. She will lead all regional sales teams, unified product-line strategy, and global revenue growth initiatives.
“Rose is an exceptional leader who brings world-class experience and deep commercial insight to Rand,” said Andrea Klein, CEO and Founder of Rand Technology. “Her global perspective, leadership discipline, and customer-first approach make her the ideal choice as we build on our momentum and scale our worldwide sales organization.”
Before joining Rand, Delgado held leadership roles at Fusion Worldwide, Dun & Bradstreet, Graydon, and BHC Nederland, specializing in business development, financial services, data intelligence, and high-growth commercial execution. Her background includes customer segmentation, forecasting, strategic planning, and multi-region sales leadership.
“Rand has developed a reputation for quality, agility, and customer-centric solutions,” said Delgado. “I’m excited to help lead the next phase of growth and continue strengthening the company’s global impact across the electronics supply-chain ecosystem.”
Delgado holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in International Trade & Investment Law from the University of Amsterdam.
About Rand Technology
Founded in 1992, Rand Technology is a world-class independent distributor specializing in electronic component sourcing, testing, and global supply-chain solutions. Rand is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across automotive, industrial, telecom, and data infrastructure sectors. The company provides end-to-end lifecycle support—from NPI to end-of-life component sourcing—and is the first and only 100% woman-owned independent distributor to hold both AS9120 and AS6081 certifications.
For more information, visit www.randtech.com
Delgado is an accomplished commercial executive with deep expertise in the electronics distribution industry, most recently serving as Senior Director of Sales EMEA at Fusion Worldwide. During her tenure, she led regional operations across Amsterdam, Munich, Udine, and Paris, successfully expanding market share, opening a new subsidiary in France, and transforming customer supply-chain engagement across the region.
In her new role, Delgado will oversee Rand’s global sales strategy with a focus on market intelligence, customer partnership, and strategic execution. She will lead all regional sales teams, unified product-line strategy, and global revenue growth initiatives.
“Rose is an exceptional leader who brings world-class experience and deep commercial insight to Rand,” said Andrea Klein, CEO and Founder of Rand Technology. “Her global perspective, leadership discipline, and customer-first approach make her the ideal choice as we build on our momentum and scale our worldwide sales organization.”
Before joining Rand, Delgado held leadership roles at Fusion Worldwide, Dun & Bradstreet, Graydon, and BHC Nederland, specializing in business development, financial services, data intelligence, and high-growth commercial execution. Her background includes customer segmentation, forecasting, strategic planning, and multi-region sales leadership.
“Rand has developed a reputation for quality, agility, and customer-centric solutions,” said Delgado. “I’m excited to help lead the next phase of growth and continue strengthening the company’s global impact across the electronics supply-chain ecosystem.”
Delgado holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in International Trade & Investment Law from the University of Amsterdam.
About Rand Technology
Founded in 1992, Rand Technology is a world-class independent distributor specializing in electronic component sourcing, testing, and global supply-chain solutions. Rand is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across automotive, industrial, telecom, and data infrastructure sectors. The company provides end-to-end lifecycle support—from NPI to end-of-life component sourcing—and is the first and only 100% woman-owned independent distributor to hold both AS9120 and AS6081 certifications.
For more information, visit www.randtech.com
Contact
Rand TechnologyContact
Doug Getty
949-255-5700
randtech.com
Doug Getty
949-255-5700
randtech.com
Multimedia
Categories