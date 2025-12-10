A National Conversation Regarding the Rescheduling of Marijuana
Washington, DC, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is hosting a “National Conversation on the Rescheduling of Marijuana” to discuss the public safety implications surrounding marijuana rescheduling. NDASA asserts that rescheduling marijuana could disrupt mandatory drug testing protocols for employees in critical public safety roles like airline pilots, air traffic controllers, school bus drivers, and truck drivers, posing significant risks to transportation safety nationwide. Additionally, the American workforce outside of transportation safety is poised to feel the effects of rescheduling, as safety programs could face multiple unintended consequences, should protective measures not be addressed.
"If marijuana is rescheduled without regard to workplace safety, transportation employees may very well find a loophole where they would be free from marijuana testing," warns Mark Magsam, Chairman of NDASA. "This poses a significant risk to the safety of our roads, skies, and rails."
Federally regulated drug testing, which includes marijuana, has long been integral to maintaining safety standards within the transportation sector. Over three decades, these protocols have effectively mitigated marijuana-related accidents in commercial transportation. However, a potential rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule II or III could disrupt Department of Transportation (DOT) testing protocols, impacting safety programs nationwide.
As such, NDASA is hosting a national conversation with federal policy makers and industry experts to discuss the potential outcomes and solutions, should the White House decide to reschedule marijuana outside of the protocols outlined in the Controlled Substances Act under the auspices of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The live streaming event will include federal public policy makers and industry experts: Patrice M. Kelly, longest serving Director of the Office of Drug & Alcohol Policy & Compliance under DOT and now President of Patrice Kelly Consulting, Dr. Todd Simo, President of the American Association of Medical Review Officers and William Judge, Senior Research Attorney for Drug Screening Compliance Institute.
NDASA has long advocated for a safety carve-out that would protect transportation safety in the event of a change in marijuana scheduling or status. Without the carve-out in place, a myriad of challenges will have employers scrambling to uphold their responsibilities to provide safe workspace environments and to protect their safety records.
M. Jo McGuire, Executive Director of NDASA, emphasizes, "NDASA stands ready to work with our nation’s decision makers to ensure that any changes in scheduling consider all aspects of public safety and that of the American workforce. Without protective measures in place, our nation could feel the effects for decades to come. We must have responsible decision-making that includes all of the pertinent stakeholders providing input and feedback."
The public conversation will take place on Tuesday, December 16 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. Contact NDASA for registration information at info@ndasa.com.
For media inquiries, please contact: Jo McGuire, Executive Director at: jomcguire@ndasa.com
About NDASA: The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is a leading advocate for workplace safety and drug-free environments. Representing a varied array of employers and workers across the United States, NDASA is dedicated to promoting effective drug and alcohol screening practices to ensure the well-being of all individuals in the workforce. For more information, visit www.ndasa.com
