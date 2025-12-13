Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges

Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees.