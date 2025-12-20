Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production.
Palm Bay, FL, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD., a PCB and PCB assembly manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China, announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced production equipment, testing systems, and manufacturing software. The initiative supports the company’s long-term focus on delivering stable, scalable, and high-precision PCB assembly services for global electronics manufacturers.
Founded in 2011, Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. has more than 14 years of experience in PCB Fabrication and PCB Assembly. The company operates three specialized manufacturing facilities and employs over 400 staff, including a dedicated engineering team that accounts for approximately 25 percent of its workforce. Over the years, Y&T Technology has successively introduced advanced production and testing equipment, as well as manufacturing software, from countries and regions including the United States, Germany, and Japan.
These infrastructure investments enable Y&T Technology to support consistent production capacity across multiple product types. The company’s facilities are equipped to deliver monthly output of approximately 15,000 square meters of rigid printed circuit boards, 8,000 flexible circuits, and 10,000 assembled units. This capacity allows the company to serve customers with requirements ranging from rapid PCB assembly prototyping to high-volume manufacturing.
Y&T Technology provides a comprehensive portfolio of printed circuit boards supporting diverse PCB assembly applications. Its product range spans from double-sided boards to complex multi-layer designs of up to 30 layers. Available board types include standard PCBs, mid- to high-Tg variants, flexible circuits, rigid-flex boards, metal-core substrates, thick copper PCBs, and high-frequency boards manufactured with materials such as Rogers, F4BM, and PTFE. The company also supports ultra-thin and ultra-thick board designs, as well as halogen-free PCB solutions.
To support advanced PCB assembly requirements, Y&T Technology offers a wide range of specialized fabrication processes. These include half-hole processing, board bonding, precise impedance control, metal edge treatment, resin via plugging, blue glue application, carbon ink printing, gold finger plating, blind milling, blind and buried via formation, and countersunk hole machining. Multiple surface finish options are available, including ENIG, HASL, OSP, ENEPIG, heavy gold plating, immersion silver, immersion tin, gold fingers, and combined ENIG plus OSP finishes.
PCB assembly services are provided using SMT, THT, and mixed-technology processes. Production workflows incorporate automated inspection and testing systems to support quality consistency throughout assembly. These include solder paste inspection, automated optical inspection, X-ray inspection for hidden solder joints, first article inspection, in-process quality control, and final inspection prior to shipment, with processes aligned to IPC standards.
Y&T Technology serves customers across industries such as consumer electronics, communication equipment, industrial control, instrumentation, and intelligent hardware. In addition to PCB fabrication and PCB assembly, the company also provides integrated services including component sourcing, IC programming, functional testing, and box-build assembly, enabling a streamlined manufacturing process under a single production system.
About Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD.
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. is a professional PCB and PCB assembly manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China. With more than 14 years of industry experience, the company provides one-stop electronics manufacturing services, including PCB fabrication, PCB assembly, testing, and final product assembly. Y&T Technology supports global customers from prototype development through mass production.
Founded in 2011, Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. has more than 14 years of experience in PCB Fabrication and PCB Assembly. The company operates three specialized manufacturing facilities and employs over 400 staff, including a dedicated engineering team that accounts for approximately 25 percent of its workforce. Over the years, Y&T Technology has successively introduced advanced production and testing equipment, as well as manufacturing software, from countries and regions including the United States, Germany, and Japan.
These infrastructure investments enable Y&T Technology to support consistent production capacity across multiple product types. The company’s facilities are equipped to deliver monthly output of approximately 15,000 square meters of rigid printed circuit boards, 8,000 flexible circuits, and 10,000 assembled units. This capacity allows the company to serve customers with requirements ranging from rapid PCB assembly prototyping to high-volume manufacturing.
Y&T Technology provides a comprehensive portfolio of printed circuit boards supporting diverse PCB assembly applications. Its product range spans from double-sided boards to complex multi-layer designs of up to 30 layers. Available board types include standard PCBs, mid- to high-Tg variants, flexible circuits, rigid-flex boards, metal-core substrates, thick copper PCBs, and high-frequency boards manufactured with materials such as Rogers, F4BM, and PTFE. The company also supports ultra-thin and ultra-thick board designs, as well as halogen-free PCB solutions.
To support advanced PCB assembly requirements, Y&T Technology offers a wide range of specialized fabrication processes. These include half-hole processing, board bonding, precise impedance control, metal edge treatment, resin via plugging, blue glue application, carbon ink printing, gold finger plating, blind milling, blind and buried via formation, and countersunk hole machining. Multiple surface finish options are available, including ENIG, HASL, OSP, ENEPIG, heavy gold plating, immersion silver, immersion tin, gold fingers, and combined ENIG plus OSP finishes.
PCB assembly services are provided using SMT, THT, and mixed-technology processes. Production workflows incorporate automated inspection and testing systems to support quality consistency throughout assembly. These include solder paste inspection, automated optical inspection, X-ray inspection for hidden solder joints, first article inspection, in-process quality control, and final inspection prior to shipment, with processes aligned to IPC standards.
Y&T Technology serves customers across industries such as consumer electronics, communication equipment, industrial control, instrumentation, and intelligent hardware. In addition to PCB fabrication and PCB assembly, the company also provides integrated services including component sourcing, IC programming, functional testing, and box-build assembly, enabling a streamlined manufacturing process under a single production system.
About Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD.
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. is a professional PCB and PCB assembly manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China. With more than 14 years of industry experience, the company provides one-stop electronics manufacturing services, including PCB fabrication, PCB assembly, testing, and final product assembly. Y&T Technology supports global customers from prototype development through mass production.
Contact
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .Contact
Alek Huang
+8613570802455
https://pcbandassembly.com
Alek Huang
+8613570802455
https://pcbandassembly.com
Categories