Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Belvidere, IL, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest.
“The Belvidere opening is an important step in our long-term growth strategy,” said Mark Casey, President – North America. “Our business has grown exponentially in the region and the addition of a new distribution and manufacturing facility allows us to increase our presence while strengthening our service portfolio and relationships with our customers.”
The new Belvidere location will serve as the company’s main distribution facility for the greater Chicago area and the Midwest and also provide value added services. This is the second Professional Plastics location to open in Illinois and will provide the space needed for the company to expand upon its distribution and manufacturing offerings. The Belvidere site operates alongside the company’s existing manufacturing facility in Loves Park.
“The new Belvidere facility gives us the capacity to operate at a higher level, with room to grow,” said North Central Region Managing Director, John Johnson. “By expanding our distribution and manufacturing abilities, we’re elevating our service and the overall value we deliver to our customers.”
The new facility provides a total of 100,000 square feet of space with 30' clear height, 16 docks, and is strategically located near major roadways for easy access and improved logistics. The building multiplies the company’s local warehouse capacity more than five-fold, bolstering its national distribution program with additional space for continued growth.
About Professional Plastics
Professional Plastics is a leading distributor, manufacturer and fabricator of high performance plastics, specializing in plastic sheet, rod, tube, film and fabricated parts. With a worldwide network of facilities strategically located in the United States and Asia, the company provides a powerful combination of local expertise and global reach. Family-owned and operated for over 40 years, Professional Plastics emphasizes an individualized approach to provide the best selection, service and pricing to make every customer experience outstanding.
Contact
Trisha Beeman
714-278-6409
https://www.professionalplastics.com
