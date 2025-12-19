Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety.
Washington, DC, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision in Section 3. which states, “(a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect i. the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.” which the U.S. Department of Transportation views as a statement in support of the “DOT safety carve-out” allowing for the continued testing of THC for safety-sensitive employees in the Nation’s transportation industry.
Since its inception, NDASA has made the DOT safety carve-out the primary platform of its Governmental Affairs advocacy efforts. NDASA is the leading voice before Congress and the Executive Branch regarding the need to protect the U.S. Department of Transportation’s authority and ability to continue to test for THC (marijuana), should a change in the drug’s status occur. Today’s inclusion of the authoritative provision in the Executive order is one victory for NDASA members and demonstrates the association’s value to the drug and alcohol testing industry and the American workplace.
NDASA Executive Director, Jo McGuire stated, “While there are many ramifications to re-scheduling that are yet to be seen, this provision is a win, not only for NDASA’s advocacy efforts, but for the U.S. Department of Transportation, public safety, and the American public. We believe that bringing the issue of a needed DOT safety carve-out to the forefront of NDASA’s Governmental Affairs initiatives, has made a difference in today’s outcome, but there is still much to do to protect employer’s rights to provide safe workplaces. Our work is not yet done.”
While the debate continues on how this EO will impact our nation, the ability of the U.S. DOT to test over-the-road truck drivers, school bus drivers, airline pilots, train operators and all other DOT-regulated safety sensitive positions appears to be covered and yet, there is not yet full clarity on the details, such as the impact to Medical Review Officers and whether or not they will be forced by Federal law to verify employee marijuana use as a medication … or not.
NDASA Chairman, Mark Magsam emphasizes, “NDASA is committed to educating the American public regarding these important issues and ensuring that public safety remains at the forefront of public policy deliberations.”
To learn more about supporting NDASA’s efforts, please visit www.ndasa.com
About NDASA
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association is the leading voice for safe and drug-free workplaces. As the largest industry association of its kind, NDASA champions policies that protect public safety and support responsible testing practices.
Media Contacts, please reach out to info@ndasa.com
Since its inception, NDASA has made the DOT safety carve-out the primary platform of its Governmental Affairs advocacy efforts. NDASA is the leading voice before Congress and the Executive Branch regarding the need to protect the U.S. Department of Transportation’s authority and ability to continue to test for THC (marijuana), should a change in the drug’s status occur. Today’s inclusion of the authoritative provision in the Executive order is one victory for NDASA members and demonstrates the association’s value to the drug and alcohol testing industry and the American workplace.
NDASA Executive Director, Jo McGuire stated, “While there are many ramifications to re-scheduling that are yet to be seen, this provision is a win, not only for NDASA’s advocacy efforts, but for the U.S. Department of Transportation, public safety, and the American public. We believe that bringing the issue of a needed DOT safety carve-out to the forefront of NDASA’s Governmental Affairs initiatives, has made a difference in today’s outcome, but there is still much to do to protect employer’s rights to provide safe workplaces. Our work is not yet done.”
While the debate continues on how this EO will impact our nation, the ability of the U.S. DOT to test over-the-road truck drivers, school bus drivers, airline pilots, train operators and all other DOT-regulated safety sensitive positions appears to be covered and yet, there is not yet full clarity on the details, such as the impact to Medical Review Officers and whether or not they will be forced by Federal law to verify employee marijuana use as a medication … or not.
NDASA Chairman, Mark Magsam emphasizes, “NDASA is committed to educating the American public regarding these important issues and ensuring that public safety remains at the forefront of public policy deliberations.”
To learn more about supporting NDASA’s efforts, please visit www.ndasa.com
About NDASA
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association is the leading voice for safe and drug-free workplaces. As the largest industry association of its kind, NDASA champions policies that protect public safety and support responsible testing practices.
Media Contacts, please reach out to info@ndasa.com
Contact
National Drug and Alcohol Screening AssociationContact
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
Categories