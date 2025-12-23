Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M.
Rochester, NY, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tru Image, a leader in automotive imaging and cloning technology, proudly announces a major company milestone: the successful cloning of its 3 millionth vehicle. This achievement underscores Tru Image’s continued growth, innovation, and trusted partnerships across the automotive industry.
Since its founding, Tru Image has been dedicated to delivering consistent, high-quality vehicle imagery and digital assets that help dealers optimize their process for new car photography capitalizing on cost effectiveness and speed to market. Reaching three million cloned vehicles reflects both the scale of Tru Image’s technology and the reliability customers have come to expect.
“Cloning our 3 millionth car is an incredible moment for our team,” said Glen Garvin, President at Tru Image. “It represents years of innovation, relentless focus on quality, and the trust our clients place in us every day. This milestone belongs to our employees, partners, and customers who have grown with us.”
Tru Image’s cloning technology enables faster merchandising, greater visual consistency, and improved online shopper engagement—helping automotive businesses operate more efficiently while delivering a better digital experience to consumers.
As Tru Image looks ahead, the company remains focused on advancing its technology, expanding its capabilities, and continuing to support the evolving needs of the automotive market.
“Three million is just the beginning,” added Garvin. “This was our most successful year and will continue to grow from here. We’re excited about what’s next and committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in efficient new car photo merchandising.”
About Tru Image
Tru Image is a leading provider of automotive imaging and cloning solutions, delivering scalable, high-quality visual assets that power digital retail experiences across the automotive industry. Through innovative technology and a customer-first approach, Tru Image helps automotive brands and dealers showcase inventory with speed, consistency, and confidence.
Media Contact:
Frank DiGiorgio
Senior Vice President
Tru Image
info@truimagesauto.com
800-936-2109
