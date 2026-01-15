GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data.
Ojai, CA, January 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket, the leader in Design-Driven Synthetic Data, today announced the availability of its new In-Place Masking (IPM) capability—an enterprise-class database masking solution designed to meet immediate data privacy and compliance requirements while enabling organizations to transition away from production data dependency over time.
Unlike traditional Test Data Management (TDM) masking tools that treat masking as an end state, GenRocket’s In-Place Masking is architected as a foundational capability within the GenRocket Quality Evolution Platform (QEP)—serving as the first step in a structured transformation from legacy TDM workflows to on-demand, synthetic-first test data delivery.
“Enterprises don’t need another masking tool,” said Garth Rose, Co-founder and CEO. “They need a safe, practical way to evolve beyond production data without disrupting existing testing workflows. In-Place Masking is how organizations can start with the GenRocket platform—securely today and strategically positioned for synthetic data tomorrow.”
Enterprise-Grade Masking Built for Modern Scale
GenRocket’s In-Place Masking delivers the core capabilities enterprises expect from traditional TDM platforms—including sensitive data discovery, in-database masking, and preservation of referential integrity—while raising the bar for security, performance, and data quality.
At the heart of IPM is Synthetic Data Replacement (SDR). Instead of relying on algorithms for scrambling or transforming existing values, GenRocket replaces sensitive data entirely with synthetic equivalents generated by its platform. This approach delivers irreversible protection while preserving realistic data behavior across complex schemas, multi-table relationships, and cross-system dependencies.
GenRocket’s In-Place Masking supports enterprise-scale relational databases, with initial availability for Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server. Additional database platforms—including PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2, and Snowflake—are currently in development and planned for release during the first half of 2026, ensuring broad compatibility with modern enterprise data ecosystems and long-term alignment with customer platform strategies.
Validated benchmarks demonstrate consistent throughput in the 2–5 million rows per minute range, enabling large production-scale datasets to be masked efficiently without disrupting development or release schedules.
Replacing Costly Legacy TDM Platforms
In addition to security and performance, GenRocket’s In-Place Masking delivers compelling economic value by eliminating the cost and operational burden of legacy Test Data Management platforms. Traditional TDM solutions are often complex to deploy, expensive to license, and costly to operate at scale—particularly when data volumes grow or environments multiply. GenRocket replaces these systems with a single, modern platform that removes data-volume-based pricing, reduces infrastructure overhead, and eliminates ongoing data refresh and reservation workflows. For large enterprises, this frequently translates into six- and seven-figure annual savings while improving data availability and test coverage.
In-Place Masking is delivered as part of GenRocket’s broader production data masking solution, which also includes intelligent data subsetting and enterprise file masking for a range of file types including CSV, JSON, XML, VSAM and complex hierarchical file formats.
The TDM Bridge to Synthetic Data
GenRocket’s TDM Bridge Strategy provides an evolutionary migration path that preserves essential legacy TDM capabilities while progressively introducing Design-Driven Synthetic Data. GenRocket offers the industry’s only deterministic process for generating synthetic data with full control over volume, variety, and format enabling full coverage for any testing requirement.
By consolidating masking, subsetting, file-based data protection, and synthetic data generation into a single platform, GenRocket’s TDM Bridge strategy enables organizations to retire redundant tools and significantly reduce the cost and complexity of enterprise test data operations. The introduction of In-Place Masking marks a major milestone in the rollout of GenRocket’s Quality Evolution Platform, enabling enterprises to modernize test data management safely and deliberately.
For more information, visit www.genrocket.com
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the industry’s most advanced synthetic data platform, helping enterprises modernize how test and training data is provisioned, governed, and delivered at scale. The GenRocket Quality Evolution Platform provides a centralized, enterprise-grade solution for managing both masked production data and fully synthetic data across any data environment, while uniquely offering the only evolutionary path from traditional production-based Test Data Management to a synthetic-first operating model.
Through its Design-Driven Data approach, teams intentionally engineer data for specific test scenarios, edge cases, business rules, and AI/ML training needs. Deeply integrated with modern DevOps and CI/CD pipelines, GenRocket delivers deterministic, automation-ready data on demand through a self-service platform that empowers developers and testers while maintaining centralized governance, security, and control for enterprise teams.
