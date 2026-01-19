Follow the Money Announced Their "Propose a City Contest"
Follow the Money has created this contest so the public can propose their city for Follow the Money Cities episodes. Patrons can visit the channel, submit a city of their choice, then explain why investment, logistics, warehousing, or other infrastructure has been flowing there. Created so the public can see where big companies are quietly buying large pieces of dirt and building data centers, manufacturing, warehouses.
San Diego, CA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Follow the Money has launched the "Propose a City" Contest. Viewers can propose their city for recognition. Viewers can visit www.youtube.com/@MindCraft_YouTube1. They can navigate to the Follow the Money Podcasts, they can watch an episode, they can submit their city name in the comments section. They can explain why their city has been booming, why their city deserves a spotlight. The company reported that ten cities can win spotlight status, that their city can be featured in a full video, with their personal or company name attributed. Winners can expect thousands to millions of views for their winning city videos. Created so the public can see and understand where, how, and why big companies are quietly buying-up large chunks of land and building data centers, manufacturing plants, warehouses.
Marie Cappello
760-507-1222
https://www.youtube.com/@MindCraft_YouTube1
text before calling, or use e-mail
