Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program

Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27.