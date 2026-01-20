Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27.
Sioux Falls, SD, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pioneering grassroots motorsports platform relaunches with fan-driven sponsorship initiative after reaching millions of visitors during original run.
Racin’ for a Livin’, one of the earliest fan-driven motorsports discovery platforms, has officially returned with the launch of THE LINEUP, a new driver sponsorship and storytelling program designed to spotlight grassroots racers across multiple motorsports categories.
Originally founded in 2004, Racin’ for a Livin’ was created to showcase real racers, their stories, and their ability to rally fan support through online engagement. During its original run, the platform attracted over millions of unique visitors and gained national attention for its innovative use of fan participation and digital voting at a time when online motorsports media was still emerging. The concept was a finalist for development and evaluated by several major broadcast networks in 2004 and received support from industry figures.
Now operating under JVThunderCat Media, Racin’ for a Livin’ presents THE LINEUP as a modern evolution of its original concept — allowing drivers to submit, promote themselves, and earn support directly from fans while competing for real-world sponsorship opportunities.
THE LINEUP emphasizes grassroots hustle, community engagement, and authenticity, encouraging drivers to actively build their audience and demonstrate their value beyond on-track performance alone. Category winners receive a $10,000 sponsorship package and the THE LINEUP Championship Belt, presented in partnership with the platform’s expanding media initiatives.
The program recently secured an Official Partnership with the Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing, marking Racin’ for a Livin’s return to national broadcast visibility.
THE LINEUP is currently live and accepting driver submissions for Category 1: Stock Cars, with fan voting and category-based competition rolling out in structured phases. Submissions close January 27, 2026.
“Racin’ for a Livin’ was never just about racing results — it was about the people behind the helmets and the work it takes to live this sport,” said Jerry VanDenHul, founder of JVI Productions LLC and JVThunderCat Media. “THE LINEUP allows us to bring that same philosophy forward while giving drivers and fans a direct role in the outcome.”
As part of its return, Racin’ for a Livin’ will also serve as the foundation for expanded motorsports media content under JVThunderCat Media, including long-form interviews, behind-the-scenes features, and original storytelling projects focused on racing culture and competition.
About JVThunderCat Media
JVThunderCat Media is an independent motorsports and entertainment media company founded by Jerry VanDenHul, commonly known as JV. The company develops original content, fan-engagement platforms, and digital storytelling projects centered around racing culture and the people who live it.
With roots dating back to the early days of online motorsports media, JVThunderCat Media is home to Racin’ for a Livin’, THE LINEUP, and a growing portfolio of original projects, including documentary-driven initiatives such as When Eagles Fly.
For more information, visit www.racinforalivin.com.
Media Contact:
Jerry VanDenHul
JVThunderCat Media
Email: info@racinforalivin.com
Website: www.racinforalivin.com
Racin’ for a Livin’, one of the earliest fan-driven motorsports discovery platforms, has officially returned with the launch of THE LINEUP, a new driver sponsorship and storytelling program designed to spotlight grassroots racers across multiple motorsports categories.
Originally founded in 2004, Racin’ for a Livin’ was created to showcase real racers, their stories, and their ability to rally fan support through online engagement. During its original run, the platform attracted over millions of unique visitors and gained national attention for its innovative use of fan participation and digital voting at a time when online motorsports media was still emerging. The concept was a finalist for development and evaluated by several major broadcast networks in 2004 and received support from industry figures.
Now operating under JVThunderCat Media, Racin’ for a Livin’ presents THE LINEUP as a modern evolution of its original concept — allowing drivers to submit, promote themselves, and earn support directly from fans while competing for real-world sponsorship opportunities.
THE LINEUP emphasizes grassroots hustle, community engagement, and authenticity, encouraging drivers to actively build their audience and demonstrate their value beyond on-track performance alone. Category winners receive a $10,000 sponsorship package and the THE LINEUP Championship Belt, presented in partnership with the platform’s expanding media initiatives.
The program recently secured an Official Partnership with the Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing, marking Racin’ for a Livin’s return to national broadcast visibility.
THE LINEUP is currently live and accepting driver submissions for Category 1: Stock Cars, with fan voting and category-based competition rolling out in structured phases. Submissions close January 27, 2026.
“Racin’ for a Livin’ was never just about racing results — it was about the people behind the helmets and the work it takes to live this sport,” said Jerry VanDenHul, founder of JVI Productions LLC and JVThunderCat Media. “THE LINEUP allows us to bring that same philosophy forward while giving drivers and fans a direct role in the outcome.”
As part of its return, Racin’ for a Livin’ will also serve as the foundation for expanded motorsports media content under JVThunderCat Media, including long-form interviews, behind-the-scenes features, and original storytelling projects focused on racing culture and competition.
About JVThunderCat Media
JVThunderCat Media is an independent motorsports and entertainment media company founded by Jerry VanDenHul, commonly known as JV. The company develops original content, fan-engagement platforms, and digital storytelling projects centered around racing culture and the people who live it.
With roots dating back to the early days of online motorsports media, JVThunderCat Media is home to Racin’ for a Livin’, THE LINEUP, and a growing portfolio of original projects, including documentary-driven initiatives such as When Eagles Fly.
For more information, visit www.racinforalivin.com.
Media Contact:
Jerry VanDenHul
JVThunderCat Media
Email: info@racinforalivin.com
Website: www.racinforalivin.com
Contact
JVThundercat Media LLCContact
Jerry VanDenHul
605-270-7214
www.JVThunderCat.com
www.RacinforaLivin.com
Jerry VanDenHul
605-270-7214
www.JVThunderCat.com
www.RacinforaLivin.com
Categories