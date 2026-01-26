Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
Raleigh, NC, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before harm occurs.
The world is getting more dangerous for our children by the day, especially online. Kids are oblivious. Parents are scared and overwhelmed, and often, they don’t know where to turn for help.
The Heroic Kids Safety Game addresses this gap using empowerment through play—not fear-based or graphic content. Children will practice a variety of danger scenarios with guidance from their animal sidekick, building “mental muscle memories” that can protect them in real life situations.
The game will address bullying, cyberbullying, online grooming, consent and relationship safety, kidnapping and sex trafficking awareness, and simple self-defense skills. Parents remain informed through the in-app portal, helping families talk about safety together, rather than avoid it.
For more information about the crowdfunding campaign, please visit the campaign page at https://www.ifundwomen.com/projects/join-movement-protect-millions-kids.
About Badass Grandma Ventures
The mission of Badass Grandma Ventures is to help end the generational cycle of child victimization by teaching kids how to protect and defend themselves from dangerous people and situations. To learn more, visit www.TheBadassGrandma.com.
