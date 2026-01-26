Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit.
Stamford, CT, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For many nonprofits, websites serve as the primary gateway for donors, volunteers, and stakeholders. Yet evaluating website effectiveness across large or complex sites often requires technical expertise or tools that are not designed for nonprofit realities. Optavue was created to translate complex website diagnostics into clear, actionable insights that nonprofit teams can understand and prioritize.
“We built Optavue because nonprofit leaders kept asking the same question: is our website actually working for us?” said Mihai Popoaca, CEO of Optivate Solutions. “Optavue provides a clear, free starting point to surface potential risks and issues, and then gives organizations the option to go deeper when they are ready, without overwhelming them with technical noise.”
Optavue’s free summary assessment offers a high-level view of website health. Organizations that want broader coverage, deeper analysis, ongoing monitoring, or support fixing identified issues can choose to access expanded reports and remediation services through Optivate Solutions.
Unlike generic website scoring tools, Optavue is purpose-built with nonprofit needs in mind, reflecting the operational, compliance, and reputational risks mission-driven organizations face in today’s digital environment.
Optavue is available immediately, and nonprofit organizations can begin with a free summary website assessment at: https://optavue.optivatesolutions.com/
Mihai Popoaca
609-980-4110
www.optivatesolutions.com
