NextActiv LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Zeta Global to Deliver Enhanced Data-Driven Marketing Solutions
NextActiv LLC announced a strategic partnership with Zeta Global, expanding its marketing technology capabilities. The partnership strengthens NextActiv’s ability to help brands leverage AI-driven data, implement and optimize the Zeta Marketing Platform, and deliver more effective, scalable, data-driven marketing than ever before.
San Francisco, CA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NextActiv LLC (www.nextactiv.com), a leading marketing strategy, solution and cloud services consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership with Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-powered marketing cloud company that helps enterprises acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently.
Through this partnership, NextActiv will provide expert implementation, integration, and optimization services on the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), empowering clients to unlock the full value of Zeta’s extensive proprietary data and advanced AI-driven marketing capabilities.
The collaboration aligns NextActiv’s deep expertise in enterprise marketing technology with Zeta’s world-class data and platform solutions. Together, the two companies will enable brands to:
- Harness Zeta’s rich proprietary data assets to improve targeting, personalization, and customer engagement.
- Activate the Zeta Marketing Platform with seamless integration into existing tech stacks.
- Scale omnichannel campaigns with advanced orchestration, measurement, and optimization features.
- Drive measurable ROI by aligning marketing strategies with AI-driven insights and predictive intelligence.
“This partnership marks an exciting step forward in NextActiv’s mission to help brands personalize and scale digital engagement,” stated Darren Stoll, CEO of NextActiv. “By combining Zeta’s unparalleled data ecosystem and marketing cloud with our outcome-led consulting approach, we are uniquely positioned to unlock value for our clients and accelerate their growth.”
“We are thrilled to partner with NextActiv,” noted Michael Lavoie, Executive Vice President of Sales at Zeta Global. “NextActiv’s expertise in enterprise marketing cloud implementations and data-driven strategy will help our joint clients realize the full potential of the Zeta Marketing Platform.”
This partnership expands NextActiv’s ecosystem of marketing technology solutions and reinforces its role as a trusted partner to enterprises seeking innovation, efficiency, and growth in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.
For more information about NextActiv and its Zeta services, please visit www.nextactiv.com.
About NextActiv LLC
NextActiv LLC is a marketing strategy, technical solution and cloud services consultancy that helps leading brands personalize and scale digital engagement. With expertise across Zeta, Salesforce, Adobe, AI-driven personalization, and enterprise data solutions, NextActiv delivers outcome-led services that bridge strategy and execution to drive measurable results.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading AI-powered marketing cloud that leverages proprietary data and predictive AI to enable enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. The Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) empowers marketers to deliver personalized, omnichannel experiences that drive superior business outcomes.
Through this partnership, NextActiv will provide expert implementation, integration, and optimization services on the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), empowering clients to unlock the full value of Zeta’s extensive proprietary data and advanced AI-driven marketing capabilities.
The collaboration aligns NextActiv’s deep expertise in enterprise marketing technology with Zeta’s world-class data and platform solutions. Together, the two companies will enable brands to:
- Harness Zeta’s rich proprietary data assets to improve targeting, personalization, and customer engagement.
- Activate the Zeta Marketing Platform with seamless integration into existing tech stacks.
- Scale omnichannel campaigns with advanced orchestration, measurement, and optimization features.
- Drive measurable ROI by aligning marketing strategies with AI-driven insights and predictive intelligence.
“This partnership marks an exciting step forward in NextActiv’s mission to help brands personalize and scale digital engagement,” stated Darren Stoll, CEO of NextActiv. “By combining Zeta’s unparalleled data ecosystem and marketing cloud with our outcome-led consulting approach, we are uniquely positioned to unlock value for our clients and accelerate their growth.”
“We are thrilled to partner with NextActiv,” noted Michael Lavoie, Executive Vice President of Sales at Zeta Global. “NextActiv’s expertise in enterprise marketing cloud implementations and data-driven strategy will help our joint clients realize the full potential of the Zeta Marketing Platform.”
This partnership expands NextActiv’s ecosystem of marketing technology solutions and reinforces its role as a trusted partner to enterprises seeking innovation, efficiency, and growth in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.
For more information about NextActiv and its Zeta services, please visit www.nextactiv.com.
About NextActiv LLC
NextActiv LLC is a marketing strategy, technical solution and cloud services consultancy that helps leading brands personalize and scale digital engagement. With expertise across Zeta, Salesforce, Adobe, AI-driven personalization, and enterprise data solutions, NextActiv delivers outcome-led services that bridge strategy and execution to drive measurable results.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading AI-powered marketing cloud that leverages proprietary data and predictive AI to enable enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. The Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) empowers marketers to deliver personalized, omnichannel experiences that drive superior business outcomes.
Contact
NextActivContact
Darren Stoll
415-317-1238
www.nextactiv.com
Darren Stoll
415-317-1238
www.nextactiv.com
Categories