Guitar of Freedom, Inc. Announces Support Initiative for Injured Veteran Following Fatal Florida Crash

Guitar of Freedom, Inc. announces a fundraising initiative to support Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran critically injured in a five-vehicle crash near Lake Wales, Florida. The collision resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. Owings has undergone several surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery. The organization helped establish a campaign to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses.