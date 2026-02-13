Guitar of Freedom, Inc. Announces Support Initiative for Injured Veteran Following Fatal Florida Crash
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. announces a fundraising initiative to support Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran critically injured in a five-vehicle crash near Lake Wales, Florida. The collision resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. Owings has undergone several surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery. The organization helped establish a campaign to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses.
Lake Wales, FL, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Guitar of Freedom, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, today announced a fundraising initiative to assist Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran who was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Road 60 near Lake Wales, Florida, on February 4, 2026.
According to local news reports, the five-vehicle collision involved eleven individuals and resulted in four fatalities at the scene. Several others sustained serious injuries. Owings was airlifted to a regional trauma center and has since undergone multiple surgeries. He remains hospitalized as he begins what is expected to be a long recovery process.
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. confirmed that it assisted in establishing a GoFundMe campaign to support Owings and his family with medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, and related financial needs during his recovery.
Supporters describe Owings as a former member of the U.S. Navy who previously served in special operations. Michael Gray, a retired Navy servicemember who served alongside Owings, is helping coordinate outreach efforts on behalf of the family.
"Those who served with Mikey know his strength and character," said Gray. "Our goal is simply to ensure he and his family have the support they need during this critical time."
The fundraising campaign was created to provide direct financial assistance to the Owings family as they navigate medical bills and temporary loss of income. Contributions are voluntary, and community members wishing to learn more or offer support may visit:
gofund.me/9780da1a1
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. stated that its involvement reflects its broader mission of standing with veterans and their families during times of crisis.
For more information about Guitar of Freedom, Inc. and its veteran support initiatives, please visit www.gofinc.org.
Media Contact:
Michael Gray
Retired Navy Servicemember
On behalf of Guitar of Freedom, Inc.
Email: tmznsht@gmail.com
Tel: 228-424-6315
