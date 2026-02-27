The Nurses Magazine Presents Men of Honor™: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Savannah, GA
Orlando, FL, February 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Nurses Magazine is proud to announce Men of Honor: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing, a national recognition initiative and signature event dedicated to celebrating exceptional male nurses whose leadership, compassion, and professional excellence are shaping the future of healthcare.
Men of Honor is led by The Nurses Magazine, a national platform for nurses and healthcare leaders. The initiative recognizes influential male nurses across clinical practice, education, leadership, research, and community service.
Men of Honor serves as both a national recognition program and a live celebration that honors the most impactful men in nursing. The program highlights achievements, elevates visibility, and inspires the next generation of nursing professionals, while promoting diversity, leadership, and excellence in the profession.
Where:
Savannah Convention Center, Savannah, Georgia
When:
Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 6:00 PM (EST)
As healthcare systems across the country deal with workforce shortages and changing patient demands, highlighting nursing leadership and excellence has become more important than ever. Men of Honor seeks to showcase male nurses who are revolutionizing patient care, mentoring upcoming professionals, and driving healthcare innovation, all while inspiring more men to join and stay in the nursing field.
Men of Honor is a groundbreaking national initiative dedicated exclusively to celebrating the remarkable contributions men make in nursing. By sharing compelling stories, offering meaningful recognition, and raising national visibility, this program brings well-deserved attention to dynamic leadership often overlooked in mainstream healthcare narratives, inspiring a new generation to lead with purpose.
This transformative event will unite national nursing leaders, academic partners, healthcare executives, and community stakeholders, empowering them to create lasting partnerships, ignite motivation, and champion professional growth for a stronger, more inclusive future in nursing.
Men of Honor highlights real stories of impact, from bedside care to executive leadership. The book emphasizes the vital role nurses play in improving patient outcomes, strengthening health systems, and mentoring the next generation.
“This initiative is deeply personal and professionally significant,” said Dr. Donel J. Richemond, President & CEO of The Nurses Magazine, who is also a male nurse. “Men of Honor is more than a celebration; it’s a movement to recognize the dedication, leadership, and transformative influence of male nurses across our nation. Their work saves lives, strengthens communities, and inspires future healthcare leaders. We are honored to create a national platform that ensures their impact is seen, valued, and celebrated.”
Why Men of Honor Recognition Matters to the Nursing and Healthcare Community
- Elevates the visibility of male nurses and promotes diversity in the profession
- Recognizes leadership across clinical, academic, and executive settings
- Strengthens national nursing networks and partnerships
- Inspires students and early-career nurses
- Highlights the role of nurses in addressing healthcare workforce challenges
About The Nurses Magazine
The Nurses Magazine is a national platform dedicated to elevating nurses' voices, leadership, and impact. Its mission is to champion excellence and innovation in nursing through publications, recognition, partnerships, and events, and to connect healthcare leaders, educators, and professionals to advance workforce development and the future of nursing.
Nominations are now open to healthcare organizations, leaders, colleagues, and community members. Selected honorees will be featured in The Nurses Magazine and recognized live at the June 2026 ceremony in Savannah, Georgia.
Nominate an impactful male nurse here: https://thenursesmagazine.com/men-of-honor-nomination-form/
Nominations are now open and will close on March 10, 2026.
For ticketing and event details, please visit our official registration page:
Purchase tickets here.
For sponsorship opportunities, partnerships, or media inquiries, please get in touch with Dr. Donel J. Richemond or scan the QR code in the image.
407-205-7191
info@thenursesmagazine.com
www.thenursesmagazine.com
Dr. Donel Richemond, DBA MBA, MSN, RN
407-427-3564
