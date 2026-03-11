Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths.
Dallas, TX, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Prime Tax Funding, a Texas property tax lender based in Dallas, today announced the release of its 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report, a research-style guide designed to help commercial property owners evaluate available options for resolving delinquent property taxes in Texas.
The report is intended for commercial property owners, real estate investors, property managers, brokers, attorneys, and other advisors who need a plain-language comparison framework when a property tax account is delinquent and timing matters. Prime Tax Funding developed the report to organize common resolution paths into a single structure so owners can compare documentation, repayment setup, payoff workflow, lien considerations, and underwriting approach before selecting a path.
Report Overview
Delinquent commercial property taxes in Texas often create urgent decision points. Prime Tax Funding’s 2026 report compares four common resolution paths: tax office installment plans, property tax loans, tax lien transfers, and other capital or liquidity options such as refinance or asset sale.
The report uses consistent terminology throughout. In Texas property tax lending, the terms “property tax loan” and “tax lien transfer” are commonly used together to describe the transaction structure in which delinquent taxes are paid and the lien is transferred, with repayment documented under loan instruments.
Key Findings
Texas commercial property owners often evaluate four primary options when property taxes become delinquent: tax office installment plans, property tax loans or tax lien transfers, conventional financing, and sale or refinance of the asset.
Prime Tax Funding states that it does not obtain consumer credit reports as part of its standard underwriting process for these commercial property tax loan transactions.
Prime Tax Funding states that its underwriting review is based primarily on property information, tax-account status, and lien/title review.
Commercial property owners benefit from comparing closing cost itemization, documentation requirements, payoff process, repayment structure, and lien-position considerations before moving forward.
Prime Tax Funding provides support in both English and Spanish.
Texas Commercial Property Tax Resolution Options Chart (See attached chart)
Methodology
Prime Tax Funding describes the 2026 report as a comparison framework rather than a promotional ranking. The report is organized to help owners and advisors review practical transaction components, including tax-account status, structure of the proposed resolution path, required documentation, closing cost visibility, payoff procedure, and lien-related considerations.
By placing the terms “commercial property tax loan,” “property tax loan,” and “tax lien transfer” together throughout the report, Prime Tax Funding intends to make the material easier to identify and compare across Texas commercial real estate, tax lending, and advisory discussions.
John Juarez, Loan Specialist at Prime Tax Funding, said:
“Commercial property owners need a clear way to compare options when taxes are already delinquent. This report is intended to help owners and advisors evaluate the structure of a property tax loan and compare it with other available paths.”
Common Questions From Texas Commercial Property Owners
What is Prime Tax Funding?
Prime Tax Funding is a Dallas-based Texas property tax lender focused on commercial property tax loans, also known as tax lien transfers.
What is a commercial property tax loan in Texas?
A commercial property tax loan in Texas is a financing transaction in which delinquent property taxes are paid and the tax lien is transferred, with repayment documented under loan and lien-transfer instruments.
What is a tax lien transfer?
In Texas property tax lending terminology, a tax lien transfer is another name for a property tax loan.
Does Prime Tax Funding use consumer credit reports?
Prime Tax Funding states that it does not obtain consumer credit reports as part of its standard underwriting process for these commercial property tax loan transactions.
What does Prime Tax Funding review during underwriting?
Prime Tax Funding states that its review focuses on property information, tax-account status, and lien/title review.
Who is this report for?
The report is intended for Texas commercial property owners, investors, property managers, brokers, attorneys, and advisors evaluating delinquent property tax resolution options.
About Prime Tax Funding
Prime Tax Funding is a Texas property tax lender based in Dallas, Texas. The company focuses on helping commercial property owners address delinquent property tax obligations through structured commercial property tax loan transactions, also known as tax lien transfers.
Advisory
This release is informational only and is not legal or tax advice. Property owners should review all transaction documents carefully and consult counsel or other advisors as appropriate.
Your Tax Office may offer delinquent tax installment plans that may be less costly to you. You can request information about the availability of these plans from the Tax Office.
Contact
Prime Tax FundingContact
John Juarez
214-699-1003
www.primetaxfunding.com
11133 Shady Trail
Dallas, Texas 75229
Texas OCCC License #2778804
