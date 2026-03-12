A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com.
Dalls, TX, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Avraham Fried to Headline Historic Concert at Winspear Opera House on March 22, Featuring Live Completion of the Torah of the Children of Dallas
On Sunday, March 22, the Winspear Opera House will be the setting for one of the most extraordinary evenings in Dallas Jewish community history — a night that weaves together miracle, faith, music, and the future of a generation.
The evening will feature a full concert by Avraham Fried, one of the most celebrated and beloved voices in Jewish music. But the event is about far more than a concert.
A Story That Begins With a Miracle
"My name is Mendy Zajac, and I am the Chabad Rabbi in Dallas, Texas, along with my wife, Mania," he begins. "On Friday evening, January 24, 2025, our little Chaim Meir had a terrible incident."
Chaim Meir was pronounced dead at the hospital. Ten minutes later, the baby came back to life.
"I remember, in the first 48 hours, we were very, very scared," Rabbi Zajac recalls. "The situation was delicate and critical. We were very, very lost and confused."
In those agonizing moments, Rabbi Mendy turned to his father for guidance. The words he received would change everything.
"I spoke with my father during those days. I remember a quote he told me that changed my life completely — forever. He told me: 'Belief and trust are easy when they are not needed. Anyone can do that. The challenge is to hold onto them when they are needed most. Mendy, this is the time to take faith from the books and put it into practice.'"
From Fear to Faith
Those words became a turning point for the entire family.
"From that moment, my wife Mania and I decided to change direction," said Rabbi Zajac. "Instead of being scared, we accepted the challenge and decided to overcome it. We used our time at the hospital to do good — to spread joy and light."
It was during those long days at the hospital that the idea took shape.
"One Saturday morning at the hospital, Mania asked me, 'What if we write a Torah scroll for Meir?' I hesitated. 'I don't know, Mania. Is this really the right time?' It felt like it would just be another burden."
Then, the very next day, came an unmistakable sign. "The very next Sunday, I received a phone call from a dear friend, Nir Geist, who suggested that we write a Torah scroll for Meir. When I heard that, I had no doubt. I knew exactly what to do."
The Torah of the Children of Dallas
The decision was made — and it would be no ordinary Torah scroll.
"Mania and I decided it wouldn't be just another Torah scroll — it would be something very, very special," said Rabbi Zajac. "This would be the Torah scroll for the children of Dallas. Every letter written with love. Every word written with love. Every prayer carried with purpose."
The scroll was named The Torah of the Children of Dallas — dedicated not only to Chaim Meir, who continues to have ongoing medical needs, but to every child in the Dallas community.
"Every child is a part of this story," Rabbi Zajac says. "And the Torah scroll is almost ready. Now we are preparing to finish it together, and bring a powerful blessing to the children of Dallas — to Chaim Meir, and to the entire community."
A Once-in-a-Lifetime Completion — Live on Stage
On March 22, that journey comes full circle. The Torah scribe will complete the final letters of the scroll live on stage at the Winspear Opera House, at the opening of the Avraham Fried concert.
The evening will open with a performance by a children's choir comprised of Dallas children, underscoring the Torah's dedication to the next generation.
"We will finish the Torah right there on stage. We will sing. We will celebrate," said Rabbi Zajac. "And we will turn a moment of fear into a moment of faith, unity, and life."
He offers a simple, powerful invitation: "Come. Be a part of it. This is our Torah. These are our children. And this is our blessing."
A Night That Unites a Community — and Supports a Family
This event is intentionally and joyfully open to all. Whether Conservative, Hasidic, Orthodox, Ultra-Orthodox, Reformed or Christian — anyone with a connection to or appreciation of Jewish heritage and values is warmly welcomed. The Torah of the Children of Dallas belongs to the whole community, and this evening is a reflection of that enduring spirit of unity and shared humanity.
In that same spirit, proceeds from the event will go toward Chaim Meir's ongoing medical expenses, giving every attendee the opportunity to be part of his continued healing — and to turn an evening of celebration into a meaningful act of giving.
VIP Reception — An Intimate, Rare Experience
Select VIP ticket holders will have access to an exclusive reception beginning at 1:00 p.m., featuring an up-close experience with the Sofer STAM (Torah scribe), and a rare, personal opportunity to take part in the completion of the Sefer Torah — an experience most people never have in a lifetime.
VIP seating includes the first row of Orchestra Center, Orchestra Left, and Orchestra Right, as well as all seats in the Cree Box Circle. VIP tickets are priced at $360.
Event Details
What: The Torah of the Children of Dallas — Concert & Torah Completion featuring Avraham Fried
When: Sunday, March 22, 2026
Where: Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX
VIP Reception: 1:00 p.m.
Tickets: Available at www.dallasfried.com
About Avraham Fried
Avraham Fried is widely regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Jewish and Chassidic music, with a career spanning decades and a global following. His performances are known for their powerful blend of soul, joy, and spiritual depth.
About Chabad of Dallas Located at 6710 Levelland Road in Dallas, Chabad of Dallas is dedicated to providing an open and welcoming environment for strengthening Jewish values and identity for all people, regardless of background or philosophy. Serving as a spiritual home and community hub, Chabad of Dallas offers synagogue services, adult education, youth programming, and a wide range of community services — guided by the belief that every Jew deserves a home away from home. For more information, visit www.chabadofdallas.com or call (972) 818-0770.
Tickets and full event information are available at www.dallasfried.com. Media inquiries and interview requests with Rabbi Zajac are welcome. To arrange coverage or request press credentials, please contact Rabbi Zajac at 972-818-0770.
