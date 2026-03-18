Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy

Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale.