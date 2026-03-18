Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale.
Cary, NC, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Size Stream, a leading provider of AI-powered body scanning technology that delivers body measurements and composition insights from mobile devices for health, fitness, and apparel applications, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 - Type 2 examination, one of the most rigorous and widely recognized standards for data security and operational controls.
The independent audit was conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, evaluating the design and operational effectiveness of Size Stream’s internal controls across the Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Achieving SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance demonstrates that Size Stream’s systems, processes, and safeguards meet stringent industry standards for protecting sensitive data and maintaining reliable, secure services for its global clients and partners.
The examination included a comprehensive review of Size Stream’s internal controls and operational procedures supporting its AI-powered body scanning platform, which converts 3D images into clinically validated body measurements, actionable health insights, and personalized data used for made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators. The audit evaluated multiple aspects of the company’s infrastructure and governance, including:
-Information technology and cloud infrastructure
-Software development lifecycle and change management
-Risk management and vendor oversight
-Logical and network security controls
-Physical and environmental security
-Computer operations and system monitoring
Together, these controls ensure that the body data and biometric information processed by Size Stream’s platform are handled with the highest levels of security, privacy, and operational reliability, giving clients confidence that sensitive health, fitness, and apparel data is protected, their customers’ trust is safeguarded, and their own compliance and risk management obligations are supported.
“Successfully completing our SOC 2 - Type 2 examination represents a major milestone for Size Stream,” said Mark Neumann, VP of Engineering. “Our technology processes sensitive body and biometric data, and our partners rely on us to protect that information with the highest standards of security and integrity. SOC 2 compliance reinforces our commitment to enterprise-grade safeguards and gives organizations in health, wellness, fitness, and apparel the confidence to deploy AI-powered body scanning at scale.”
With SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance in place, Size Stream gives clients the confidence to safely leverage body data for next-generation applications in digital health, personalized apparel, and data-driven fitness, knowing that sensitive information is protected, operational reliability is assured, and customer trust is safeguarded.
About Size Stream:
Size Stream is revolutionizing body data for health, fitness, and apparel. Its AI-powered body scanning technology delivers over 240 precise measurements and clinically validated insights from mobile devices, powering smarter decisions, personalized experiences, and improved outcomes at every level.
For apparel brands, Size Stream drives made-to-measure solutions, size recommendations, digital clothing configurators, and seamless factory integration, helping companies reduce returns, improve fit confidence, and scale personalized offerings. In health, wellness, and fitness, the platform enables accurate tracking, clinical research, and actionable insights. For consumers, the MeThreeSixty app brings advanced body scanning directly to mobile devices, empowering users to visualize, track, and optimize their body data anytime, anywhere.
With flexible deployment via mobile apps, scanning devices, APIs, and SDKs—backed by enterprise-grade security including SOC 2 compliance, Size Stream makes advanced body analysis accurate, accessible, and secure for businesses and consumers alike.
For more information, visit https://www.sizestream.com.
The independent audit was conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, evaluating the design and operational effectiveness of Size Stream’s internal controls across the Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Achieving SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance demonstrates that Size Stream’s systems, processes, and safeguards meet stringent industry standards for protecting sensitive data and maintaining reliable, secure services for its global clients and partners.
The examination included a comprehensive review of Size Stream’s internal controls and operational procedures supporting its AI-powered body scanning platform, which converts 3D images into clinically validated body measurements, actionable health insights, and personalized data used for made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators. The audit evaluated multiple aspects of the company’s infrastructure and governance, including:
-Information technology and cloud infrastructure
-Software development lifecycle and change management
-Risk management and vendor oversight
-Logical and network security controls
-Physical and environmental security
-Computer operations and system monitoring
Together, these controls ensure that the body data and biometric information processed by Size Stream’s platform are handled with the highest levels of security, privacy, and operational reliability, giving clients confidence that sensitive health, fitness, and apparel data is protected, their customers’ trust is safeguarded, and their own compliance and risk management obligations are supported.
“Successfully completing our SOC 2 - Type 2 examination represents a major milestone for Size Stream,” said Mark Neumann, VP of Engineering. “Our technology processes sensitive body and biometric data, and our partners rely on us to protect that information with the highest standards of security and integrity. SOC 2 compliance reinforces our commitment to enterprise-grade safeguards and gives organizations in health, wellness, fitness, and apparel the confidence to deploy AI-powered body scanning at scale.”
With SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance in place, Size Stream gives clients the confidence to safely leverage body data for next-generation applications in digital health, personalized apparel, and data-driven fitness, knowing that sensitive information is protected, operational reliability is assured, and customer trust is safeguarded.
About Size Stream:
Size Stream is revolutionizing body data for health, fitness, and apparel. Its AI-powered body scanning technology delivers over 240 precise measurements and clinically validated insights from mobile devices, powering smarter decisions, personalized experiences, and improved outcomes at every level.
For apparel brands, Size Stream drives made-to-measure solutions, size recommendations, digital clothing configurators, and seamless factory integration, helping companies reduce returns, improve fit confidence, and scale personalized offerings. In health, wellness, and fitness, the platform enables accurate tracking, clinical research, and actionable insights. For consumers, the MeThreeSixty app brings advanced body scanning directly to mobile devices, empowering users to visualize, track, and optimize their body data anytime, anywhere.
With flexible deployment via mobile apps, scanning devices, APIs, and SDKs—backed by enterprise-grade security including SOC 2 compliance, Size Stream makes advanced body analysis accurate, accessible, and secure for businesses and consumers alike.
For more information, visit https://www.sizestream.com.
Contact
Size StreamContact
Kevin Hemberg
919-650-2525
sizestream.com
Kevin Hemberg
919-650-2525
sizestream.com
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