Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts.
Sacramento, CA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CMG Alliance, in partnership with the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC), announced the expansion of its Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program, a fully funded initiative supporting small businesses in 21 states.
The program is designed for growth-stage businesses seeking to compete for government and institutional contracts. It provides a structured pathway to strengthen operational readiness, improve proposal strategy, and increase contract win rates.
Through a combination of targeted workshops and hands-on advisory support, participants move from readiness into active pursuit of contracting opportunities.
Participants who complete the workshop series and qualify may receive:
- Up to 10 hours of one-on-one consulting with CMG Alliance
- Targeted contracting opportunity identification
- RFP solicitation response and organization planning
- Proposal development and bid preparation support
- Job costing and cost analysis guidance
- Strategic advising with focus on contracting with various government agencies
- Opportunity management and proposal development services
- Contract management software
- Use of AI tools
- Post award and contract management support
And much more…
As part of the program expansion, participants will also gain access to CMG Alliance’s proprietary tools, including its bid management platform and CMG Pepper AI, designed to streamline solicitation analysis and improve decision-making process.
The program will run through August 31, 2026, providing ongoing support as businesses pursue and secure contract opportunities.
To qualify for individualized consulting support, participants must attend the remaining workshop sessions:
1. March 24, 2026 – Costing, Pricing and Compliance Requirements
2. April 7, 2026 – Contract Negotiations and Post-Award Management
3. April 21, 2026 – Scaling for Subcontracts and Prime Roles
4. May 5, 2026 – Advanced Strategies and Final Showcase
Registration is required:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/c7ugHdADQ5GakgWxHnCPxQ#/registration
“The Empower Program is focused on execution, not just education,” said Rene Cota, CEO of CMG Alliance. “We are equipping businesses with the strategy, tools, and direct support needed to compete and win contracts at a national level.”
About CMG Alliance
CMG Alliance is a business development and procurement advisory firm focused on helping small and diverse businesses access and win government and institutional contracts.
About CAPCC
The California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce supports small businesses through advocacy, technical assistance, and programs that expand economic opportunity.
The program is designed for growth-stage businesses seeking to compete for government and institutional contracts. It provides a structured pathway to strengthen operational readiness, improve proposal strategy, and increase contract win rates.
Through a combination of targeted workshops and hands-on advisory support, participants move from readiness into active pursuit of contracting opportunities.
Participants who complete the workshop series and qualify may receive:
- Up to 10 hours of one-on-one consulting with CMG Alliance
- Targeted contracting opportunity identification
- RFP solicitation response and organization planning
- Proposal development and bid preparation support
- Job costing and cost analysis guidance
- Strategic advising with focus on contracting with various government agencies
- Opportunity management and proposal development services
- Contract management software
- Use of AI tools
- Post award and contract management support
And much more…
As part of the program expansion, participants will also gain access to CMG Alliance’s proprietary tools, including its bid management platform and CMG Pepper AI, designed to streamline solicitation analysis and improve decision-making process.
The program will run through August 31, 2026, providing ongoing support as businesses pursue and secure contract opportunities.
To qualify for individualized consulting support, participants must attend the remaining workshop sessions:
1. March 24, 2026 – Costing, Pricing and Compliance Requirements
2. April 7, 2026 – Contract Negotiations and Post-Award Management
3. April 21, 2026 – Scaling for Subcontracts and Prime Roles
4. May 5, 2026 – Advanced Strategies and Final Showcase
Registration is required:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/c7ugHdADQ5GakgWxHnCPxQ#/registration
“The Empower Program is focused on execution, not just education,” said Rene Cota, CEO of CMG Alliance. “We are equipping businesses with the strategy, tools, and direct support needed to compete and win contracts at a national level.”
About CMG Alliance
CMG Alliance is a business development and procurement advisory firm focused on helping small and diverse businesses access and win government and institutional contracts.
About CAPCC
The California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce supports small businesses through advocacy, technical assistance, and programs that expand economic opportunity.
Contact
CMG AllianceContact
Alexis Patlan
714-728-7627
www.cmgalliance.com
alexis.patlan@cmgalliance.com
Alexis Patlan
714-728-7627
www.cmgalliance.com
alexis.patlan@cmgalliance.com
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