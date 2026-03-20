Clover Market Kicks Off 2026 Season in Chestnut Hill, PA on April 12
Award-winning open-air market returns for its 17th year on April 12 in Chestnut Hill PA with 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, top food trucks, and live music.
Philadelphia, PA, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Clover Market, the award-winning open-air market known for its curated selection of handmade and vintage goods, will kick off the 2026 season in Chestnut Hill, PA on Sunday April 12 from 10 AM to 4 PM.
The popular seasonal market will feature 90 hand-selected vendors offering a diverse mix of artisan goods and vintage finds. Shoppers can also enjoy a lineup of some of the region’s most popular food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities throughout the day.
“After a record-breaking application cycle earlier this year, we’re thrilled to welcome 340 curated vendors across our eight outdoor markets including 65 talented vendors joining us for the first time,” said Janet Long, Founder. “The new vendors are a diverse and talented mix joining us from the greater Philadelphia area to Vermont, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, and everything in between.”
The Chestnut Hill Market will take place along W. Highland Ave., beginning at Germantown Ave. and extending into the Turquoise parking lot at 25 W. Highland Ave. The event is produced with support from the Chestnut Hill Business District.
Now in its 17th year, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers across the greater Philadelphia region, highlighting small and independent businesses and makers. Over the years, the Market has earned numerous accolades including “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line.”
Opening day attendees can enjoy food and beverages from Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, Mom Mom’s, Redstone Pizza, Mr. Big Stuff Cookie Co., and Many Hands Coffee. Live music will be provided by Wayside Shakeup from 12–3 PM, and there will be face painting and free crafts for children.
Visitors are also encouraged to explore the charming downtown Chestnut Hill business district, which offers a wide variety of unique shops and restaurants. The event is free to attend and open to all. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. Street parking and Parking Foundation lots are available throughout the area.
Clover Market will continue its spring season with additional outdoor markets on April 26 in Collingswood, May 17 in Bryn Mawr, and June 7 in Kennett Square. Each Market will feature new lineups of 90–100 vendors and food trucks.
For more information, including vendor galleries, event lineups, parking details, and FAQs, visit theclovermarket.com or follow @clovermarket on social media.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market connects shoppers with high-quality, independent vendors and small businesses in a vibrant outdoor setting.
The popular seasonal market will feature 90 hand-selected vendors offering a diverse mix of artisan goods and vintage finds. Shoppers can also enjoy a lineup of some of the region’s most popular food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities throughout the day.
“After a record-breaking application cycle earlier this year, we’re thrilled to welcome 340 curated vendors across our eight outdoor markets including 65 talented vendors joining us for the first time,” said Janet Long, Founder. “The new vendors are a diverse and talented mix joining us from the greater Philadelphia area to Vermont, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, and everything in between.”
The Chestnut Hill Market will take place along W. Highland Ave., beginning at Germantown Ave. and extending into the Turquoise parking lot at 25 W. Highland Ave. The event is produced with support from the Chestnut Hill Business District.
Now in its 17th year, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers across the greater Philadelphia region, highlighting small and independent businesses and makers. Over the years, the Market has earned numerous accolades including “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line.”
Opening day attendees can enjoy food and beverages from Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, Mom Mom’s, Redstone Pizza, Mr. Big Stuff Cookie Co., and Many Hands Coffee. Live music will be provided by Wayside Shakeup from 12–3 PM, and there will be face painting and free crafts for children.
Visitors are also encouraged to explore the charming downtown Chestnut Hill business district, which offers a wide variety of unique shops and restaurants. The event is free to attend and open to all. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. Street parking and Parking Foundation lots are available throughout the area.
Clover Market will continue its spring season with additional outdoor markets on April 26 in Collingswood, May 17 in Bryn Mawr, and June 7 in Kennett Square. Each Market will feature new lineups of 90–100 vendors and food trucks.
For more information, including vendor galleries, event lineups, parking details, and FAQs, visit theclovermarket.com or follow @clovermarket on social media.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market connects shoppers with high-quality, independent vendors and small businesses in a vibrant outdoor setting.
Contact
Clover MarketContact
Janet Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
Janet Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
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