LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
Birmingham, AL, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
The fundraising effort was part of the expanded partnership between LLH Healthcare and the American Conference and was integrated throughout championship week to spotlight community impact. The initiative included a silent auction at the Tip-Off Dinner presented by LLH Healthcare, tournament engagement opportunities, and additional contributions that supported Children’s of Alabama and the life-changing care it provides to children and families across the region.
The week culminated with an on-court check presentation during the championships, where LLH Healthcare founder Edward Shaw and his wife Cathy Shaw, alongside American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti, presented the $51,000 donation to Chandler Bibb, Chief Development Officer at Children’s of Alabama.
They were joined by LLH Healthcare team member Brett Reeder and his daughter Charlie, a former Children’s patient whose story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact Children’s of Alabama has on families throughout the community.
“A moment I will never forget,” Reeder said. “The passion I have for my daughter, my workplace and my community all came together as we supported Children’s of Alabama. Charlie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and critical form of pediatric cancer, and today she is more than a decade in remission. It’s special to be part of a company that loves deeply, helps earnestly and strives to not only make healthcare better, but the world better too.”
LLH Healthcare leaders said the initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting healthier communities and building partnerships that drive meaningful impact.
“At LLH Healthcare, we’re building more than a benefits solution—we’re building a platform for impact,” said Zach Rogers, CEO of LLH Healthcare. “Raising more than $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama through our partnership with the American Conference shows what’s possible when organizations come together with a shared purpose. It’s about using our reach and resources to make a real difference for families who need it most.”
The fundraising effort builds on the broader partnership between LLH Healthcare and the American Conference, which includes LLH serving as the official and exclusive employee benefits partner of the conference and supporting championship events across multiple sports platforms.
About American Conference
The American Conference is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The league was founded in 1979, reconstituted in 2013 as the American Athletic Conference, and rebranded “American Conference” in 2025.
With the conference office in Irving, Texas, the American is comprised of the following institutions: University of Alabama at Birmingham, United States Military Academy West Point (Army – in football only), University of North Carolina at Charlotte, East Carolina University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Memphis, United States Naval Academy (Navy – in football only), University of North Texas, Rice University, University of South Florida, Temple University, University of Texas at San Antonio, Tulane University, University of Tulsa and Wichita State University (basketball and Olympic sports). Under the leadership of Commissioner Tim Pernetti, the American sponsors 20 sports (nine for men and 11 for women); is a member of the College Football Playoff (CFP); has television partnerships with ESPN and CBS Sports; in the spring of 2019, signed a foundational television agreement with ESPN that commenced in 2020-21and extends through the 2033-34 academic year. For more information, please visit www.TheAmerican.org.
About LLH Healthcare
Founded in 2019, LLH Healthcare is where workplace champions choose care. Our mission is to empower individuals and families to take charge of their health through proactive, preventative care. LLH Healthcare delivers smarter, more inclusive benefits designed to support total wellbeing, physically, emotionally, and financially. Our comprehensive plans include 24/7 telemedicine access, prescription coverage, virtual mental health support, and healthy lifestyle coaching to help members build sustainable habits that enhance performance and quality of life.
With household-wide coverage, hospital indemnity benefits, and wellbeing tools that reward prevention, LLH Healthcare helps employers, universities, and organizations reinvest in their people. Together, we’re helping today’s champions live life healthy. Learn how at LiveLifeHealthy.com.
About Children’s of Alabama
Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. With more than 3.5 million square feet, it is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States. Children’s offers inpatient and outpatient services at its Russell Campus on Birmingham’s historic Southside with additional specialty services provided at Children’s South, Children’s on 3rd and in Huntsville and Montgomery. Primary medical care is provided in more than a dozen communities across central Alabama. Children’s is the only health system in Alabama dedicated solely to the care and treatment of children. It is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.
The fundraising effort was part of the expanded partnership between LLH Healthcare and the American Conference and was integrated throughout championship week to spotlight community impact. The initiative included a silent auction at the Tip-Off Dinner presented by LLH Healthcare, tournament engagement opportunities, and additional contributions that supported Children’s of Alabama and the life-changing care it provides to children and families across the region.
The week culminated with an on-court check presentation during the championships, where LLH Healthcare founder Edward Shaw and his wife Cathy Shaw, alongside American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti, presented the $51,000 donation to Chandler Bibb, Chief Development Officer at Children’s of Alabama.
They were joined by LLH Healthcare team member Brett Reeder and his daughter Charlie, a former Children’s patient whose story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact Children’s of Alabama has on families throughout the community.
“A moment I will never forget,” Reeder said. “The passion I have for my daughter, my workplace and my community all came together as we supported Children’s of Alabama. Charlie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and critical form of pediatric cancer, and today she is more than a decade in remission. It’s special to be part of a company that loves deeply, helps earnestly and strives to not only make healthcare better, but the world better too.”
LLH Healthcare leaders said the initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting healthier communities and building partnerships that drive meaningful impact.
“At LLH Healthcare, we’re building more than a benefits solution—we’re building a platform for impact,” said Zach Rogers, CEO of LLH Healthcare. “Raising more than $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama through our partnership with the American Conference shows what’s possible when organizations come together with a shared purpose. It’s about using our reach and resources to make a real difference for families who need it most.”
The fundraising effort builds on the broader partnership between LLH Healthcare and the American Conference, which includes LLH serving as the official and exclusive employee benefits partner of the conference and supporting championship events across multiple sports platforms.
About American Conference
The American Conference is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The league was founded in 1979, reconstituted in 2013 as the American Athletic Conference, and rebranded “American Conference” in 2025.
With the conference office in Irving, Texas, the American is comprised of the following institutions: University of Alabama at Birmingham, United States Military Academy West Point (Army – in football only), University of North Carolina at Charlotte, East Carolina University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Memphis, United States Naval Academy (Navy – in football only), University of North Texas, Rice University, University of South Florida, Temple University, University of Texas at San Antonio, Tulane University, University of Tulsa and Wichita State University (basketball and Olympic sports). Under the leadership of Commissioner Tim Pernetti, the American sponsors 20 sports (nine for men and 11 for women); is a member of the College Football Playoff (CFP); has television partnerships with ESPN and CBS Sports; in the spring of 2019, signed a foundational television agreement with ESPN that commenced in 2020-21and extends through the 2033-34 academic year. For more information, please visit www.TheAmerican.org.
About LLH Healthcare
Founded in 2019, LLH Healthcare is where workplace champions choose care. Our mission is to empower individuals and families to take charge of their health through proactive, preventative care. LLH Healthcare delivers smarter, more inclusive benefits designed to support total wellbeing, physically, emotionally, and financially. Our comprehensive plans include 24/7 telemedicine access, prescription coverage, virtual mental health support, and healthy lifestyle coaching to help members build sustainable habits that enhance performance and quality of life.
With household-wide coverage, hospital indemnity benefits, and wellbeing tools that reward prevention, LLH Healthcare helps employers, universities, and organizations reinvest in their people. Together, we’re helping today’s champions live life healthy. Learn how at LiveLifeHealthy.com.
About Children’s of Alabama
Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. With more than 3.5 million square feet, it is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States. Children’s offers inpatient and outpatient services at its Russell Campus on Birmingham’s historic Southside with additional specialty services provided at Children’s South, Children’s on 3rd and in Huntsville and Montgomery. Primary medical care is provided in more than a dozen communities across central Alabama. Children’s is the only health system in Alabama dedicated solely to the care and treatment of children. It is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.
Contact
LLH HealthcareContact
Rebecca Kidd
205-855-4444
www.livelifehealthy.com
Rebecca Kidd
205-855-4444
www.livelifehealthy.com
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