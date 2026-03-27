Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
Phoenix, AZ, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club.
This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because of You,” celebrates the students, families, and supporters who make life-changing music education possible across the Greater Phoenix community.
Guests will enjoy networking and live jazz beginning at 7:45 a.m., followed by breakfast and a dynamic program at 8:30 a.m., featuring performances from PCM’s College Preparatory students and special guest artist Lourde Childs, an alumna currently studying at Berklee College of Music.
A Celebration of Impact Through Music
For more than 25 years, PCM has been dedicated to unleashing the power of music through high-quality, accessible education. Today, the organization serves nearly 2,000 students annually through programs that span early childhood music, community classes, private lessons, and its nationally recognized College Preparatory program.
Jam & Jazz is more than a fundraiser—it is a powerful reflection of what happens when access meets opportunity.
Attendees can expect:
Live student performances showcasing exceptional talent
Personal stories from students and alumni
Recognition of community partners and supporters
Opportunities to invest in the future of music education
Transforming Lives, One Student at a Time
PCM’s impact is measurable and meaningful:
100% high school graduation rate among College Prep students
85% college enrollment rate
Over $5.5 million in scholarships earned since 2015
These outcomes reflect more than success—they represent futures transformed through access to music education.
Each year, PCM provides:
Over 2,000 no-cost music lessons for students in need
More than 3,600 reduced-cost private lessons
Comprehensive programs that build creativity, confidence, and career pathways
“Because of you, the music never stops,” said PCM leadership. “Your support ensures that every student—regardless of background—has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive through music.”
Investing in the Future of Music Education
Support from Jam & Jazz directly funds:
Scholarships for students with financial need
PCM’s College Preparatory program in partnership with Berklee College of Music
After-school and community programs serving at-risk youth
Audio production and music technology programs preparing students for modern careers
Donations to PCM also qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit (QCO Code: 20958), allowing supporters to redirect their state tax dollars to support local music education. Contributions made by April 15 may apply to the previous tax year.
Event Details
Jam & Jazz 2026: Because of Music, Because of You
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. (MST)
Phoenix Country Club
Schedule:
7:45 a.m. — Networking & Light Jazz
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast & Program
RSVP: https://pcmrocks.networkforgood.com/events/96143-jam-and-jazz-2026-because-of-music-because-of-you
About Phoenix Conservatory of Music
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music is a nonprofit organization dedicated to unleashing the power of music by providing high-quality education and experiences that are accessible to all. Through a continuum of programs rooted in Creative Youth Development, PCM empowers students to reach their full potential—musically, academically, and personally.
Media Contact
Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Interviews: Regina Nixon, regnixon@pcmrocks.org,
623-826-0625 (cell)
Lourde Childs available for interviews on Monday, April 06, 2026.
pcmrocks.networkforgood.com/events/96143-jam-and-jazz-2026-because-of-music-because-of-you
www.pcmrocks.org
This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because of You,” celebrates the students, families, and supporters who make life-changing music education possible across the Greater Phoenix community.
Guests will enjoy networking and live jazz beginning at 7:45 a.m., followed by breakfast and a dynamic program at 8:30 a.m., featuring performances from PCM’s College Preparatory students and special guest artist Lourde Childs, an alumna currently studying at Berklee College of Music.
A Celebration of Impact Through Music
For more than 25 years, PCM has been dedicated to unleashing the power of music through high-quality, accessible education. Today, the organization serves nearly 2,000 students annually through programs that span early childhood music, community classes, private lessons, and its nationally recognized College Preparatory program.
Jam & Jazz is more than a fundraiser—it is a powerful reflection of what happens when access meets opportunity.
Attendees can expect:
Live student performances showcasing exceptional talent
Personal stories from students and alumni
Recognition of community partners and supporters
Opportunities to invest in the future of music education
Transforming Lives, One Student at a Time
PCM’s impact is measurable and meaningful:
100% high school graduation rate among College Prep students
85% college enrollment rate
Over $5.5 million in scholarships earned since 2015
These outcomes reflect more than success—they represent futures transformed through access to music education.
Each year, PCM provides:
Over 2,000 no-cost music lessons for students in need
More than 3,600 reduced-cost private lessons
Comprehensive programs that build creativity, confidence, and career pathways
“Because of you, the music never stops,” said PCM leadership. “Your support ensures that every student—regardless of background—has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive through music.”
Investing in the Future of Music Education
Support from Jam & Jazz directly funds:
Scholarships for students with financial need
PCM’s College Preparatory program in partnership with Berklee College of Music
After-school and community programs serving at-risk youth
Audio production and music technology programs preparing students for modern careers
Donations to PCM also qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit (QCO Code: 20958), allowing supporters to redirect their state tax dollars to support local music education. Contributions made by April 15 may apply to the previous tax year.
Event Details
Jam & Jazz 2026: Because of Music, Because of You
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. (MST)
Phoenix Country Club
Schedule:
7:45 a.m. — Networking & Light Jazz
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast & Program
RSVP: https://pcmrocks.networkforgood.com/events/96143-jam-and-jazz-2026-because-of-music-because-of-you
About Phoenix Conservatory of Music
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music is a nonprofit organization dedicated to unleashing the power of music by providing high-quality education and experiences that are accessible to all. Through a continuum of programs rooted in Creative Youth Development, PCM empowers students to reach their full potential—musically, academically, and personally.
Media Contact
Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Interviews: Regina Nixon, regnixon@pcmrocks.org,
623-826-0625 (cell)
Lourde Childs available for interviews on Monday, April 06, 2026.
pcmrocks.networkforgood.com/events/96143-jam-and-jazz-2026-because-of-music-because-of-you
www.pcmrocks.org
Contact
Phoenix Conservatory of MusicContact
Regina Nixon
623 826 0625
https://www.pcmrocks.org
Regina Nixon
623 826 0625
https://www.pcmrocks.org
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