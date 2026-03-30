Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store

Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland.