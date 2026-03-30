Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland.
Glenn Dale, MD, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Giftella LLC today announced the launch of Giftella, a free AI-powered gift recommendation application now available on the iOS App Store. The app is designed to address a common consumer challenge: identifying suitable gifts for specific recipients across a range of occasions and budgets.
According to industry research, the average American spends more than three hours searching for gifts per occasion. Giftella aims to reduce that time by asking users three structured questions. Who they are buying for, what the occasion is, and what their budget is, returning 16 purchase-ready recommendations generated by Anthropic's Claude AI. Each result includes a direct link to purchase from retailers including Amazon, Etsy, and Uncommon Goods.
"We built Giftella because the tools people use to find gifts, Google, Amazon search, Pinterest were never designed for this," said Samson Jiya, Co-founder and CEO of Giftella LLC. "They are discovery tools, not recommendation tools. Giftella knows who the recipient is and surfaces results accordingly."
How the Application Works
Giftella's recommendation engine tailors results based on recipient age, personality, interests, occasion type, and budget range. Gift categories include candles, tech gadgets, jewelry, food and drink, and experience gifts, among others. Each recommendation includes a direct purchase link, consolidating what would otherwise require multiple browser tabs or searches into a single screen.
The process takes approximately 60 seconds:
Users describe the recipient — their age, personality, and interests
Users select the occasion — birthday, holiday, anniversary, wedding, graduation, and others
Users set a budget
The app returns 16 purchase-ready gift recommendations with direct buy links
Social and Community Features
In addition to AI-generated recommendations, Giftella includes a set of social gifting features. Users can create a personal profile, build and share a wishlist of items they would like to receive, add friends within the app, and view the wishlists of people in their network. These features are intended to make it easier for gift buyers to identify what recipients actually want, and for recipients to communicate their preferences without a direct conversation.
Key Facts
Platform: Free on the iOS App Store — search "Giftella"
AI engine: Powered by Anthropic's Claude
Results: 16 personalized gift recommendations per search, with direct purchase links
Retailers: Amazon, Etsy, Uncommon Goods, and others
Occasions: Birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, weddings, graduations, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and others
Social features: User profiles, wishlists, friend connections
Founded by: Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland
Market Context
Gift giving represents an estimated $500 billion annual market in the United States. Consumer search platforms and e-commerce sites were built for general product discovery rather than recipient-specific gift identification. Giftella LLC states that its application is designed specifically for users who have already identified a recipient, occasion, and budget, and need targeted product recommendations rather than broad search results.
Availability
Giftella is available as a free download on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. No account creation or subscription is required to use the core recommendation feature.
About Giftella LLC
Giftella LLC is a consumer technology startup headquartered in Glenn Dale, Maryland. The company was founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara. Giftella's AI recommendation engine is powered by Anthropic's Claude. The company states plans to expand to Android, web, and enterprise gifting tools.
Media Inquiries
Screenshots, app demo video, founder headshots, and additional brand assets are available upon request.
Press contact: Samson Jiya, Co-Founder, Mohamed Haidara, Co-Founder
Email: info@giftella.app
Website: giftella.app
Phone: +1 (202) 351-9404
App Store: apps.apple.com/app/giftella
According to industry research, the average American spends more than three hours searching for gifts per occasion. Giftella aims to reduce that time by asking users three structured questions. Who they are buying for, what the occasion is, and what their budget is, returning 16 purchase-ready recommendations generated by Anthropic's Claude AI. Each result includes a direct link to purchase from retailers including Amazon, Etsy, and Uncommon Goods.
"We built Giftella because the tools people use to find gifts, Google, Amazon search, Pinterest were never designed for this," said Samson Jiya, Co-founder and CEO of Giftella LLC. "They are discovery tools, not recommendation tools. Giftella knows who the recipient is and surfaces results accordingly."
How the Application Works
Giftella's recommendation engine tailors results based on recipient age, personality, interests, occasion type, and budget range. Gift categories include candles, tech gadgets, jewelry, food and drink, and experience gifts, among others. Each recommendation includes a direct purchase link, consolidating what would otherwise require multiple browser tabs or searches into a single screen.
The process takes approximately 60 seconds:
Users describe the recipient — their age, personality, and interests
Users select the occasion — birthday, holiday, anniversary, wedding, graduation, and others
Users set a budget
The app returns 16 purchase-ready gift recommendations with direct buy links
Social and Community Features
In addition to AI-generated recommendations, Giftella includes a set of social gifting features. Users can create a personal profile, build and share a wishlist of items they would like to receive, add friends within the app, and view the wishlists of people in their network. These features are intended to make it easier for gift buyers to identify what recipients actually want, and for recipients to communicate their preferences without a direct conversation.
Key Facts
Platform: Free on the iOS App Store — search "Giftella"
AI engine: Powered by Anthropic's Claude
Results: 16 personalized gift recommendations per search, with direct purchase links
Retailers: Amazon, Etsy, Uncommon Goods, and others
Occasions: Birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, weddings, graduations, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and others
Social features: User profiles, wishlists, friend connections
Founded by: Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland
Market Context
Gift giving represents an estimated $500 billion annual market in the United States. Consumer search platforms and e-commerce sites were built for general product discovery rather than recipient-specific gift identification. Giftella LLC states that its application is designed specifically for users who have already identified a recipient, occasion, and budget, and need targeted product recommendations rather than broad search results.
Availability
Giftella is available as a free download on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. No account creation or subscription is required to use the core recommendation feature.
About Giftella LLC
Giftella LLC is a consumer technology startup headquartered in Glenn Dale, Maryland. The company was founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara. Giftella's AI recommendation engine is powered by Anthropic's Claude. The company states plans to expand to Android, web, and enterprise gifting tools.
Media Inquiries
Screenshots, app demo video, founder headshots, and additional brand assets are available upon request.
Press contact: Samson Jiya, Co-Founder, Mohamed Haidara, Co-Founder
Email: info@giftella.app
Website: giftella.app
Phone: +1 (202) 351-9404
App Store: apps.apple.com/app/giftella
Contact
Giftella LLCContact
Samson Jiya
267-382-9919
giftella.app
Samson Jiya
267-382-9919
giftella.app
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