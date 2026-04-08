Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI.
Columbus, OH, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Volute Group, a leading marketing consultancy dedicated to helping clients maximize the investments they’ve already made in data, technology, and marketing, today announced the acquisition of Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven, human-focused analytic consultancy. This strategic acquisition significantly expands Volute Group’s analytic capabilities, empowering clients to further maximize their marketing investments by seamlessly connecting data, strategy, and human insights.
Volute Group has built a strong reputation for orchestrating customer experiences that matter by bridging the gap between marketing teams and the broader organization. Volute enables customer experiences by deploying seasoned marketing consultants with expertise in data, analytics, marketing technology, strategy, content creation, audience activation, and measurement. Utilizing their core ExperienceIQ approach, Volute connects all elements of the modern marketing technology stack with minimal friction, bringing clarity and focus to complex marketing systems so leaders can prioritize deliberately and move forward with confidence. Their comprehensive offerings help clients turn strategy into action, driving sustainable growth and strengthening brand loyalty.
"At Volute, our mission is to help clients make the most of the marketing investments they’ve already made by aligning stakeholders, resources, and marketing investments to common objectives," said David Magrini, CEO of Volute Group. "The acquisition of Quantum Sight is a natural extension of that mission. By integrating their deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling with our robust industry experience and strategy orchestration, we are uniquely positioned to deliver actionable intelligence that drives measurable business results and creates unparalleled customer experiences."
Quantum Sight brings a unique approach to the table, viewing customer data as a narrative full of characters, events, and motivations. They specialize in uncovering actionable insights, developing data-driven customer strategies, and creating financially rigorous ROI measurements that resonate with the C-suite. Their holistic approach encompasses brand, strategy, customer experience, technology, and algorithms to drive both short-term growth and long-term loyalty.
"We believe that listening to what data is telling you before asking questions is the critical first step to understanding a business at the human level," said Shiv Gupta, CEO of Quantum Sight. "Joining forces with Volute Group allows us to scale our impact. Together, we will not only uncover critical insights but also seamlessly integrate those insights into the technology stack to activate audiences and bridge the marketing-finance divide like never before."
A key advantage of this acquisition is the addition of Quantum Sight’s stringent industry certifications. Quantum Sight brings both SOC II and MASB (Marketing Accountability Standards Board) certifications to Volute Group. The SOC II certification ensures the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. Meanwhile, the MASB certification underscores Quantum Sight’s commitment to financially rigorous marketing measurement and accountability, further strengthening Volute’s ability to deliver financially justifiable ROI reports and business cases. Offshore capabilities are also a part of Quantum Sight’s offering.
The combined capabilities of Volute Group and Quantum Sight will deliver to clients an end-to-end solution—from deep, human-level data insights and advanced predictive modeling to seamless technology integration and dynamic audience activation.
For more information about Volute Group and its expanded offerings, please visit www.thevolutegroup.com. To learn more about Quantum Sight’s data-driven, human-focused approach, visit www.quantumsight.com.
About Volute Group Volute Group helps senior marketing leaders make the most of the marketing investments they’ve already made. Grounded in real operating experience, Volute uses its ExperienceIQ approach to bring structure and clarity to complex, interconnected systems across strategy, data, technology, and execution. By bridging the gap between marketing teams and the broader organization, Volute aligns decisions around shared facts to deliver measurable business results and cost-effective operational efficiency.
About Quantum Sight Quantum Sight is a data-driven, human-focused marketing consultancy that uses data to tell a brand's story. By uncovering actionable insights and designing strategies at the human level, Quantum Sight helps marketing leaders understand and articulate the financial impact of their efforts, bridging the gap between marketing and finance.
Media Contact:
Aaron Tellier
Managing Partner, Chief Marketing Officer
atellier@volutegrp.com
Phone:609.477.9966
www.thevolutegroup.com
Volute Group has built a strong reputation for orchestrating customer experiences that matter by bridging the gap between marketing teams and the broader organization. Volute enables customer experiences by deploying seasoned marketing consultants with expertise in data, analytics, marketing technology, strategy, content creation, audience activation, and measurement. Utilizing their core ExperienceIQ approach, Volute connects all elements of the modern marketing technology stack with minimal friction, bringing clarity and focus to complex marketing systems so leaders can prioritize deliberately and move forward with confidence. Their comprehensive offerings help clients turn strategy into action, driving sustainable growth and strengthening brand loyalty.
"At Volute, our mission is to help clients make the most of the marketing investments they’ve already made by aligning stakeholders, resources, and marketing investments to common objectives," said David Magrini, CEO of Volute Group. "The acquisition of Quantum Sight is a natural extension of that mission. By integrating their deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling with our robust industry experience and strategy orchestration, we are uniquely positioned to deliver actionable intelligence that drives measurable business results and creates unparalleled customer experiences."
Quantum Sight brings a unique approach to the table, viewing customer data as a narrative full of characters, events, and motivations. They specialize in uncovering actionable insights, developing data-driven customer strategies, and creating financially rigorous ROI measurements that resonate with the C-suite. Their holistic approach encompasses brand, strategy, customer experience, technology, and algorithms to drive both short-term growth and long-term loyalty.
"We believe that listening to what data is telling you before asking questions is the critical first step to understanding a business at the human level," said Shiv Gupta, CEO of Quantum Sight. "Joining forces with Volute Group allows us to scale our impact. Together, we will not only uncover critical insights but also seamlessly integrate those insights into the technology stack to activate audiences and bridge the marketing-finance divide like never before."
A key advantage of this acquisition is the addition of Quantum Sight’s stringent industry certifications. Quantum Sight brings both SOC II and MASB (Marketing Accountability Standards Board) certifications to Volute Group. The SOC II certification ensures the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. Meanwhile, the MASB certification underscores Quantum Sight’s commitment to financially rigorous marketing measurement and accountability, further strengthening Volute’s ability to deliver financially justifiable ROI reports and business cases. Offshore capabilities are also a part of Quantum Sight’s offering.
The combined capabilities of Volute Group and Quantum Sight will deliver to clients an end-to-end solution—from deep, human-level data insights and advanced predictive modeling to seamless technology integration and dynamic audience activation.
For more information about Volute Group and its expanded offerings, please visit www.thevolutegroup.com. To learn more about Quantum Sight’s data-driven, human-focused approach, visit www.quantumsight.com.
About Volute Group Volute Group helps senior marketing leaders make the most of the marketing investments they’ve already made. Grounded in real operating experience, Volute uses its ExperienceIQ approach to bring structure and clarity to complex, interconnected systems across strategy, data, technology, and execution. By bridging the gap between marketing teams and the broader organization, Volute aligns decisions around shared facts to deliver measurable business results and cost-effective operational efficiency.
About Quantum Sight Quantum Sight is a data-driven, human-focused marketing consultancy that uses data to tell a brand's story. By uncovering actionable insights and designing strategies at the human level, Quantum Sight helps marketing leaders understand and articulate the financial impact of their efforts, bridging the gap between marketing and finance.
Media Contact:
Aaron Tellier
Managing Partner, Chief Marketing Officer
atellier@volutegrp.com
Phone:609.477.9966
www.thevolutegroup.com
Contact
Volute GroupContact
Aaron Tellier
6094779966
thevolutegroup.com
Aaron Tellier
6094779966
thevolutegroup.com
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