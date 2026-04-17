Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Charlotte, NC, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive process.
Positioned at the intersection of design excellence and development strategy, ABG delivers end-to-end services spanning architecture, interior design, MEP engineering, civil engineering, and permitting—streamlining projects from concept through construction with precision and clarity.
Operating across the Southeast with offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Austin, the firm specializes in commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, and luxury residential projects, serving developers, investors, and organizations seeking both creative vision and executional rigor.
A New Model: Architect-Led, Development-Minded
Unlike traditional firms, ABG operates with an architect–builder–developer mindset; aligning design decisions with cost, schedule, and long-term asset value from day one.
This model allows clients to:
Validate project feasibility early
Accelerate entitlement and permitting
Maintain tighter control over budgets and timelines
Reduce friction between design and construction
The result is a more predictable, efficient, and value-driven project delivery process.
Design That Performs—And Inspires
At the core of ABG’s philosophy is a commitment to creating high-performing environments that are both functional and emotionally resonant. Leveraging principles of neuroaesthetic design, the firm crafts spaces that enhance well-being, productivity, and human connection.
From retail environments and hospitality concepts to large-scale mixed-use developments, ABG’s portfolio reflects a refined aesthetic paired with technical depth—transforming ideas into built environments that elevate both experience and community impact.
Proven Track Record and Client Trust
With a growing portfolio of projects across multiple sectors, ABG has built a reputation for:
Creative problem-solving and design excellence
Fast, responsive project delivery
Strong client relationships and repeat business
Clients consistently highlight the firm’s attention to detail, professionalism, and ability to translate vision into reality—earning ABG top-tier ratings and widespread referrals.
Leadership Rooted in Community Impact
Founded by Alaa Bou Ghanem, ABG is driven by a mission to use design as a catalyst for stronger communities. The firm actively engages in regional initiatives, mentorship, and industry leadership through organizations such as the Urban Land Institute, AIA, and the Charlotte business ecosystem.
Scaling Across the Southeast
As demand grows for integrated, development-savvy design partners, ABG continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast—bringing its streamlined delivery model and design-forward thinking to a broader range of markets and clients.
About Architect Builder Group PLLC
Architect Builder Group PLLC is a full-service architecture, interior design, and engineering firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm delivers integrated design and development solutions for commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, and residential projects. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and community impact, ABG partners with clients to bring visionary projects to life across the Southeastern United States.
Positioned at the intersection of design excellence and development strategy, ABG delivers end-to-end services spanning architecture, interior design, MEP engineering, civil engineering, and permitting—streamlining projects from concept through construction with precision and clarity.
Operating across the Southeast with offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Austin, the firm specializes in commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, and luxury residential projects, serving developers, investors, and organizations seeking both creative vision and executional rigor.
A New Model: Architect-Led, Development-Minded
Unlike traditional firms, ABG operates with an architect–builder–developer mindset; aligning design decisions with cost, schedule, and long-term asset value from day one.
This model allows clients to:
Validate project feasibility early
Accelerate entitlement and permitting
Maintain tighter control over budgets and timelines
Reduce friction between design and construction
The result is a more predictable, efficient, and value-driven project delivery process.
Design That Performs—And Inspires
At the core of ABG’s philosophy is a commitment to creating high-performing environments that are both functional and emotionally resonant. Leveraging principles of neuroaesthetic design, the firm crafts spaces that enhance well-being, productivity, and human connection.
From retail environments and hospitality concepts to large-scale mixed-use developments, ABG’s portfolio reflects a refined aesthetic paired with technical depth—transforming ideas into built environments that elevate both experience and community impact.
Proven Track Record and Client Trust
With a growing portfolio of projects across multiple sectors, ABG has built a reputation for:
Creative problem-solving and design excellence
Fast, responsive project delivery
Strong client relationships and repeat business
Clients consistently highlight the firm’s attention to detail, professionalism, and ability to translate vision into reality—earning ABG top-tier ratings and widespread referrals.
Leadership Rooted in Community Impact
Founded by Alaa Bou Ghanem, ABG is driven by a mission to use design as a catalyst for stronger communities. The firm actively engages in regional initiatives, mentorship, and industry leadership through organizations such as the Urban Land Institute, AIA, and the Charlotte business ecosystem.
Scaling Across the Southeast
As demand grows for integrated, development-savvy design partners, ABG continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast—bringing its streamlined delivery model and design-forward thinking to a broader range of markets and clients.
About Architect Builder Group PLLC
Architect Builder Group PLLC is a full-service architecture, interior design, and engineering firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm delivers integrated design and development solutions for commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, and residential projects. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and community impact, ABG partners with clients to bring visionary projects to life across the Southeastern United States.
Contact
Architect Builder Group PLLCContact
Alaa Bou Ghanem
980.999.0213
architectbuildergroup.com/
Alaa Bou Ghanem
980.999.0213
architectbuildergroup.com/
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