Hamra Jewelers Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Scottsdale-based luxury jeweler joins Arizona businesses and community leaders in helping raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Phoenix, AZ, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hamra Jewelers is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, at Arizona Grand Golf Course.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual charity tournament brings together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters to raise funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Valley’s established charitable golf events, supporting Shriners Children’s mission of delivering life-changing medical care to children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
“We are grateful for the support of community partners like Hamra Jewelers,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their continued involvement helps strengthen the impact of the tournament and supports the vital work of Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
Each year, the tournament attracts golfers, sponsors, and supporters from across Arizona’s business community for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving. Partnerships with organizations such as Hamra Jewelers help ensure the continued success and growth of the event.
Funds raised through the tournament support Shriners Children’s mission of providing world-class pediatric care to children in need.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation from across the region while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual charity tournament brings together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters to raise funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Valley’s established charitable golf events, supporting Shriners Children’s mission of delivering life-changing medical care to children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
“We are grateful for the support of community partners like Hamra Jewelers,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their continued involvement helps strengthen the impact of the tournament and supports the vital work of Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
Each year, the tournament attracts golfers, sponsors, and supporters from across Arizona’s business community for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving. Partnerships with organizations such as Hamra Jewelers help ensure the continued success and growth of the event.
Funds raised through the tournament support Shriners Children’s mission of providing world-class pediatric care to children in need.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation from across the region while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
Contact
El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf ClubContact
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Multimedia
The Spencer McBride Memorial, Shriners Golf Classic
The Spencer McBride Memorial, 29th Annual Shriners Golf Classic
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