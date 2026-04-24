GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds.
Brentwood, NH, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GenTent® Safety Canopies, the pioneer and industry standard in portable generator running covers, today announced the launch of the Westinghouse WGenTent XL, a purpose-built generator running cover engineered for Westinghouse’s largest open-frame portable generators. The WGenTent XL extends GenTent’s proven weather protection solutions across high-output generator platforms while incorporating advanced performance ratings and engineered mounting technology.
The WGenTent XL is specifically designed for Westinghouse’s WGen20000 and WGen14500 series generators and delivers safe outdoor operation even in severe weather. Built with a focus on durability and reliability, the WGenTent XL enables operation in rain, snow, ice, sleet, and wind, while maintaining proper airflow and exhaust clearance necessary for reliable generator performance.
“Generator technology and customer expectations have evolved, and we must design our safety systems to evolve with them,” said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing, GenTent. “Collaborating with the Westinghouse Outdoor Power team, we were able to bring forward the WGenTent XL which offers custom engineered strength and expanded weather performance to Westinghouse’s largest home backup systems; providing their customers with reliable protection when they need it most.”
Enhanced Protection and Tested Performance
Westinghouse WGenTent XL has been independently tested and rated for multiple extreme conditions, reflecting GenTent’s ongoing commitment to third-party safety validation and real-world performance:
• 110 mile per hour forecast winds for hurricane-level protection
• 20 inches of heavy, wet snow load resistance
• 18 inches of rain per hour precipitation shedding capability
• Tool-free installation directly to the frame
• Engineered to withstand engine heat and maintain airflow during operation
These updated performance benchmarks build on GenTent’s legacy of enhancing weather protection for portable power systems and provide peace of mind for homeowners, contractors, and emergency preparedness users who rely on their generators during critical outages.
Engineered Mounting Strength and Safety Materials
The WGenTent XL offers a new steel mounting system engineered for strength, heat tolerance, and stability on larger generator frames. The system adapts complex open-frame generators and enables tool-free installation with no permanent modification to the generator. The WGenTent XL features flame-retardant canopy fabrics that meet NFPA 701 standards and structural components made with UL 94 V-0 flame-retardant materials. These engineered materials support safe operation under load, help minimize the risk of fire, and provide reliable performance in extreme weather conditions.
Availability
The Westinghouse WGenTent XL is available now through select retail and online partners. For more information, visit the Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment parts and accessories page.
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Founded in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies manufactures easy-to-install generator running covers that enable safe outdoor operation of portable generators in rain, snow, and severe weather. GenTent’s patented canopies are independently tested for performance and flame resistance and now adapt to nearly 4,000 generator models across major brands and is deployed by the U.S. Military and multiple PGMA member companies. Installation is a simple three-step process — Clamp it, Frame it, Cover it — to Weatherproof Your Power™. Learn more at gentent.com.
The WGenTent XL is specifically designed for Westinghouse’s WGen20000 and WGen14500 series generators and delivers safe outdoor operation even in severe weather. Built with a focus on durability and reliability, the WGenTent XL enables operation in rain, snow, ice, sleet, and wind, while maintaining proper airflow and exhaust clearance necessary for reliable generator performance.
“Generator technology and customer expectations have evolved, and we must design our safety systems to evolve with them,” said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing, GenTent. “Collaborating with the Westinghouse Outdoor Power team, we were able to bring forward the WGenTent XL which offers custom engineered strength and expanded weather performance to Westinghouse’s largest home backup systems; providing their customers with reliable protection when they need it most.”
Enhanced Protection and Tested Performance
Westinghouse WGenTent XL has been independently tested and rated for multiple extreme conditions, reflecting GenTent’s ongoing commitment to third-party safety validation and real-world performance:
• 110 mile per hour forecast winds for hurricane-level protection
• 20 inches of heavy, wet snow load resistance
• 18 inches of rain per hour precipitation shedding capability
• Tool-free installation directly to the frame
• Engineered to withstand engine heat and maintain airflow during operation
These updated performance benchmarks build on GenTent’s legacy of enhancing weather protection for portable power systems and provide peace of mind for homeowners, contractors, and emergency preparedness users who rely on their generators during critical outages.
Engineered Mounting Strength and Safety Materials
The WGenTent XL offers a new steel mounting system engineered for strength, heat tolerance, and stability on larger generator frames. The system adapts complex open-frame generators and enables tool-free installation with no permanent modification to the generator. The WGenTent XL features flame-retardant canopy fabrics that meet NFPA 701 standards and structural components made with UL 94 V-0 flame-retardant materials. These engineered materials support safe operation under load, help minimize the risk of fire, and provide reliable performance in extreme weather conditions.
Availability
The Westinghouse WGenTent XL is available now through select retail and online partners. For more information, visit the Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment parts and accessories page.
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Founded in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies manufactures easy-to-install generator running covers that enable safe outdoor operation of portable generators in rain, snow, and severe weather. GenTent’s patented canopies are independently tested for performance and flame resistance and now adapt to nearly 4,000 generator models across major brands and is deployed by the U.S. Military and multiple PGMA member companies. Installation is a simple three-step process — Clamp it, Frame it, Cover it — to Weatherproof Your Power™. Learn more at gentent.com.
Contact
GenTent Safety CanopiesContact
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368, x1001
www.gentent.com
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368, x1001
www.gentent.com
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