200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7.
Boston, MA, May 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- What: Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7.
Where:
Holmes Innovation School, 40 School Street, Dorchester, 9:30 am – 1:30 pm
In partnership with the Holmes Innovation School team, 65 Grand Circle Corporation employees from its family of travel brands (Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line and the Grand Circle Foundation) and Kensington Investment Company employees are revitalizing the grade school from painting to organizing books and other assignments.
Oasis on Ballou - Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corp. - 100 Ballou Ave., Dorchester, 9:30 – 1:30 pm In partnership with the Oasis on Ballou team, 30 Boston College faculty, staff and administrators will assemble raised planting beds, clear out the gardens, and revitalize the neighborhood garden.
In Honor of One Boston Day, on Wednesday, April 22, 65 additional volunteers from the Boston Red Sox participated in the refurbishment of the Roxbury Tenants of Harvard (RTH) community in Mission Hill. Joined by members of the RTH community, Red Sox players Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, Charlie Madden, front office staff and other employees, along with Wally the Green Monster painted, built outdoor garden boxes, created a Red Sox teen lounge, and refurbished the afterschool rooms in partnership with Rebuilding Together Boston.
In collaboration with the Trustees of the Reservations, on Saturday, April 25, 45 student volunteers from Boston College built 6 raised beds, installed hand railings, built a compost area and landscaped at the Lenox Kendall neighborhood gardens.
On May 7, to celebrate Rebuilding Together Boston's 35th year of service to Boston homeowners, nonprofit community spaces, the nonprofit is hosting the Paint the Town! Gala at Venezia. Here's a link for more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/paint-the-town
Where:
Holmes Innovation School, 40 School Street, Dorchester, 9:30 am – 1:30 pm
In partnership with the Holmes Innovation School team, 65 Grand Circle Corporation employees from its family of travel brands (Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line and the Grand Circle Foundation) and Kensington Investment Company employees are revitalizing the grade school from painting to organizing books and other assignments.
Oasis on Ballou - Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corp. - 100 Ballou Ave., Dorchester, 9:30 – 1:30 pm In partnership with the Oasis on Ballou team, 30 Boston College faculty, staff and administrators will assemble raised planting beds, clear out the gardens, and revitalize the neighborhood garden.
In Honor of One Boston Day, on Wednesday, April 22, 65 additional volunteers from the Boston Red Sox participated in the refurbishment of the Roxbury Tenants of Harvard (RTH) community in Mission Hill. Joined by members of the RTH community, Red Sox players Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, Charlie Madden, front office staff and other employees, along with Wally the Green Monster painted, built outdoor garden boxes, created a Red Sox teen lounge, and refurbished the afterschool rooms in partnership with Rebuilding Together Boston.
In collaboration with the Trustees of the Reservations, on Saturday, April 25, 45 student volunteers from Boston College built 6 raised beds, installed hand railings, built a compost area and landscaped at the Lenox Kendall neighborhood gardens.
On May 7, to celebrate Rebuilding Together Boston's 35th year of service to Boston homeowners, nonprofit community spaces, the nonprofit is hosting the Paint the Town! Gala at Venezia. Here's a link for more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/paint-the-town
Contact
Rebuilding Together BostonContact
Janice Walker
617-971-0058
rebuildingtogetherboston.org
Janice Walker
617-971-0058
rebuildingtogetherboston.org
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