Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery.
New York, NY, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action – an inspiring, nationwide initiative that showcases the power of the Clubhouse Model in transforming lives and building stronger, healthier communities. The Week of Action, which is happening during Mental Health Awareness Month, represents an opportunity for Clubhouse staff and members across the country to educate and engage their elected officials, local communities, businesses, and the media on the crucial and growing role Clubhouses are playing in mental illness recovery.
Since the first Clubhouse was established in New York City by Fountain House, the Clubhouse International network has grown to more than 370 Clubhouses serving communities around the world, and the movement continues to expand. This growth is driven by proven outcomes: Clubhouses reduce psychiatric crises and hospitalizations while increasing opportunities for employment, stable housing, and education. The result is not only lives changed and saved, but also significant cost savings for communities and taxpayers. Everything at the Clubhouse is free and voluntary, centering people’s dignity, agency, and choice as an essential part of their health and wellbeing.
The U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action is growing each year. In 2025, 30 Clubhouses across 14 states mobilized, elevating national awareness and deepening understanding of the Clubhouse Model. The 2026 Week of Action will build on that momentum, with more than 40 Clubhouses participating, amplifying a clear, evidence-based message to policymakers and key stakeholders: sustained investment in Clubhouses saves lives, expands opportunity, and strengthens communities across the United States. From urban centers to rural communities, participating Clubhouses and their members reflected the breadth and diversity of the country, demonstrating that recovery through connection and belonging resonates across geographic, cultural, and political lines.
Building on this momentum, the 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action will feature a dynamic slate of events designed to engage policymakers, healthcare leaders, and local communities. Highlights from 2025 underscore the initiative’s growing impact:
● AIM Center (Tennessee) welcomed State Representatives Yusuf Hakeem and Michelle Reneau for a visit focused on the role of Clubhouses in supporting recovery.
● Sheldon Clubhouse (Michigan) hosted State Representative Stephen Wooden for a tour and discussion on community-based mental health solutions.
● Genesis Club (Massachusetts) convened healthcare providers, clinicians, and therapists for an interactive tour showcasing the Clubhouse approach in action.
● Fountain House hosted an Albany Lobby Day, an open house at Fountain House Bronx, and a screening of “My Missing Screw,” and participated in the Hollywood NAMI Walk.
“The U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action is a powerful reminder that recovery is possible and is happening every day at Clubhouses. In coordination with our partners at Fountain House, our growing initiative will mobilize Clubhouse colleagues and supporters across the country to engage policymakers, partners, and the public during Mental Health Awareness Month. Together, we are reinforcing the critical message that investing in Clubhouses leads to better outcomes - saving lives, opening doors to opportunity, and building stronger, more resilient communities. When people have access to connection, dignity, and purpose, recovery becomes possible,” said Joel Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO of Clubhouse International.
“We are proud to continue to lead and collaborate with Clubhouse International and partner with more than 40 Clubhouses across the country for the fourth annual Clubhouse Week of Action. This week is about utilizing our collective voice to highlight the powerful roles community and connection play in advancing mental health recovery. Now is the time to mobilize to ensure elected officials, providers, and the public understand the transformative support and empowerment we provide to individuals living with serious mental illness,” said Fountain House CEO Ken Zimmerman.
About Clubhouse International:
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating the proven recovery model – the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation - into community-based approaches worldwide. Clubhouse International’s network has grown to over 370 Clubhouses in 31 countries. We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.
About Fountain House:
For over 75 years, Fountain House has been a beacon of hope and recovery for people living with serious mental illness. Through our direct service clubhouse programs in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as national policy, advocacy and research initiatives, we have transformed the lives of tens of thousands of people living with serious mental illness. Founded in 1948 in New York City, Fountain House originated the clubhouse model of community mental health that has been replicated more than 370 times in nearly 40 U.S. states and in 30 countries around the world.
Media Contact:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications
Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
For more information about Clubhouse programs that offer opportunities for mental health recovery to people around the world, visit www.clubhouse-intl.org.
Clubhouse International
600 3rd Avenue – 2nd floor
New York, NY 10016
USA
+1 212 582 0343
Since the first Clubhouse was established in New York City by Fountain House, the Clubhouse International network has grown to more than 370 Clubhouses serving communities around the world, and the movement continues to expand. This growth is driven by proven outcomes: Clubhouses reduce psychiatric crises and hospitalizations while increasing opportunities for employment, stable housing, and education. The result is not only lives changed and saved, but also significant cost savings for communities and taxpayers. Everything at the Clubhouse is free and voluntary, centering people’s dignity, agency, and choice as an essential part of their health and wellbeing.
The U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action is growing each year. In 2025, 30 Clubhouses across 14 states mobilized, elevating national awareness and deepening understanding of the Clubhouse Model. The 2026 Week of Action will build on that momentum, with more than 40 Clubhouses participating, amplifying a clear, evidence-based message to policymakers and key stakeholders: sustained investment in Clubhouses saves lives, expands opportunity, and strengthens communities across the United States. From urban centers to rural communities, participating Clubhouses and their members reflected the breadth and diversity of the country, demonstrating that recovery through connection and belonging resonates across geographic, cultural, and political lines.
Building on this momentum, the 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action will feature a dynamic slate of events designed to engage policymakers, healthcare leaders, and local communities. Highlights from 2025 underscore the initiative’s growing impact:
● AIM Center (Tennessee) welcomed State Representatives Yusuf Hakeem and Michelle Reneau for a visit focused on the role of Clubhouses in supporting recovery.
● Sheldon Clubhouse (Michigan) hosted State Representative Stephen Wooden for a tour and discussion on community-based mental health solutions.
● Genesis Club (Massachusetts) convened healthcare providers, clinicians, and therapists for an interactive tour showcasing the Clubhouse approach in action.
● Fountain House hosted an Albany Lobby Day, an open house at Fountain House Bronx, and a screening of “My Missing Screw,” and participated in the Hollywood NAMI Walk.
“The U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action is a powerful reminder that recovery is possible and is happening every day at Clubhouses. In coordination with our partners at Fountain House, our growing initiative will mobilize Clubhouse colleagues and supporters across the country to engage policymakers, partners, and the public during Mental Health Awareness Month. Together, we are reinforcing the critical message that investing in Clubhouses leads to better outcomes - saving lives, opening doors to opportunity, and building stronger, more resilient communities. When people have access to connection, dignity, and purpose, recovery becomes possible,” said Joel Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO of Clubhouse International.
“We are proud to continue to lead and collaborate with Clubhouse International and partner with more than 40 Clubhouses across the country for the fourth annual Clubhouse Week of Action. This week is about utilizing our collective voice to highlight the powerful roles community and connection play in advancing mental health recovery. Now is the time to mobilize to ensure elected officials, providers, and the public understand the transformative support and empowerment we provide to individuals living with serious mental illness,” said Fountain House CEO Ken Zimmerman.
About Clubhouse International:
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating the proven recovery model – the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation - into community-based approaches worldwide. Clubhouse International’s network has grown to over 370 Clubhouses in 31 countries. We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.
About Fountain House:
For over 75 years, Fountain House has been a beacon of hope and recovery for people living with serious mental illness. Through our direct service clubhouse programs in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as national policy, advocacy and research initiatives, we have transformed the lives of tens of thousands of people living with serious mental illness. Founded in 1948 in New York City, Fountain House originated the clubhouse model of community mental health that has been replicated more than 370 times in nearly 40 U.S. states and in 30 countries around the world.
Media Contact:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications
Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
For more information about Clubhouse programs that offer opportunities for mental health recovery to people around the world, visit www.clubhouse-intl.org.
Clubhouse International
600 3rd Avenue – 2nd floor
New York, NY 10016
USA
+1 212 582 0343
Contact
Clubhouse InternationalContact
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
600 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10016
USA
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
600 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10016
USA
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