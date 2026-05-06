Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Temecula, CA, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or investigative industries.
The scholarship will award a minimum of $2,500 to a qualifying student anywhere in the United States. Applications officially opened on May 1, 2026, with submissions accepted through July 31, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be announced on August 25, 2026.
Founded by nationally recognized investigator and entrepreneur Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the scholarship reflects the core values that have helped shape Hodson P.I.’s reputation throughout California and beyond.
“As a business owner, father, and investigator, I’ve learned that who you are matters far more than what you achieve. This scholarship is about recognizing that,” said Justin D. Hodson, CPI.
Unlike traditional academic scholarships focused solely on grades or test scores, the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship places a strong emphasis on personal character, responsibility, perseverance, and ethical decision-making. Applicants are encouraged to share authentic experiences that demonstrate integrity, growth, and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.
“At Hodson P.I., our work is built on uncovering the truth,” the scholarship page states. “This scholarship is built on the same principle — recognizing those who live it.”
The scholarship is open to students interested in careers involving investigations, law, insurance claims, public service, or related professions where ethics and accountability play a critical role. Applications will be reviewed by a formal scholarship committee using a structured scoring process focused on character, passion, leadership, and authenticity.
The launch of the scholarship continues Hodson P.I.’s longstanding commitment to mentorship, education, and community involvement. Over the years, the company and its leadership have supported schools, youth programs, educational speaking engagements, and charitable initiatives throughout California.
Students interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements may visit:
Apply for the Scholarship
Hodson P.I. LLC is a California-based investigative firm specializing in surveillance, social media investigations, backgrounds, claims investigations, OSINT intelligence, EDR downloads, witness interviews, and litigation support services. Known for innovation, professionalism, and a people-first culture, the firm serves attorneys, insurance carriers, corporations, and private clients throughout California and nationwide.
The scholarship will award a minimum of $2,500 to a qualifying student anywhere in the United States. Applications officially opened on May 1, 2026, with submissions accepted through July 31, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be announced on August 25, 2026.
Founded by nationally recognized investigator and entrepreneur Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the scholarship reflects the core values that have helped shape Hodson P.I.’s reputation throughout California and beyond.
“As a business owner, father, and investigator, I’ve learned that who you are matters far more than what you achieve. This scholarship is about recognizing that,” said Justin D. Hodson, CPI.
Unlike traditional academic scholarships focused solely on grades or test scores, the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship places a strong emphasis on personal character, responsibility, perseverance, and ethical decision-making. Applicants are encouraged to share authentic experiences that demonstrate integrity, growth, and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.
“At Hodson P.I., our work is built on uncovering the truth,” the scholarship page states. “This scholarship is built on the same principle — recognizing those who live it.”
The scholarship is open to students interested in careers involving investigations, law, insurance claims, public service, or related professions where ethics and accountability play a critical role. Applications will be reviewed by a formal scholarship committee using a structured scoring process focused on character, passion, leadership, and authenticity.
The launch of the scholarship continues Hodson P.I.’s longstanding commitment to mentorship, education, and community involvement. Over the years, the company and its leadership have supported schools, youth programs, educational speaking engagements, and charitable initiatives throughout California.
Students interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements may visit:
Apply for the Scholarship
Hodson P.I. LLC is a California-based investigative firm specializing in surveillance, social media investigations, backgrounds, claims investigations, OSINT intelligence, EDR downloads, witness interviews, and litigation support services. Known for innovation, professionalism, and a people-first culture, the firm serves attorneys, insurance carriers, corporations, and private clients throughout California and nationwide.
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLCContact
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
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