Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual.
Irvine, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer
Managed services and cybersecurity provider adds full-line Crestron integration for enterprise, education, and government clients.
Circle MSP today announced its authorization as an official Crestron dealer. Circle is a managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and workplace technology provider serving California and the Western United States, and the new designation expands the company’s capabilities into enterprise audiovisual and intelligent control systems.
Circle is now a full-line Crestron integrator. The company designs, programs, installs, and services the complete Crestron lineup across video conferencing, intelligent audio, control systems, room scheduling, lighting, and shading. Deployments span enterprise boardrooms, K-12 and higher education classrooms, government facilities, healthcare environments, and corporate campuses.
Elevating the Modern Workplace
As hybrid work and distributed collaboration continue reshaping the modern workplace, organizations increasingly require secure, standardized environments that unify communication, control, and operational support across both digital and physical workspaces.
“Crestron sets a high bar for the partners who carry their name,” said Max Razaqui, President of Circle MSP. “Businesses today require more than just connectivity — they require control, consistency, and security across every interaction point. Earning this authorization means our clients get the same engineering and support standards Crestron demands of itself, backed by a team that already manages their IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed print, and operational support.”
From Managed Print to Full Workplace Technology
Circle’s expansion into Crestron builds naturally on the company’s long-standing expertise in managed print, infrastructure support, and workplace technology management. What began with helping organizations standardize and support print environments has evolved into a broader approach focused on simplifying, securing, and supporting the modern workplace.
Today, clients rely on Circle as a single technology partner for managed IT, cybersecurity, networking, managed print, compliance, and now enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. Rather than managing multiple vendors across disconnected systems, organizations can consolidate support, visibility, and accountability under one operational model.
Circle’s licensed technicians handle service directly, including installations originally completed by other integrators.
A Single Partner for Enterprise Technology
As collaboration platforms increasingly operate as network-connected endpoints, organizations require AV systems that align with enterprise security, compliance, and infrastructure standards. Circle’s approach combines AV deployment with the operational oversight, monitoring, and support frameworks typically reserved for core IT environments.
“AV is no longer separate from IT,” said Seneca Hayden, Head of Sales at Circle MSP. “Meeting rooms now sit directly on the enterprise network, connect into cloud platforms, and interact with identity and collaboration systems every day. Bringing Crestron in-house allows us to support that entire environment under one roof with the same operational and cybersecurity standards our clients expect across the rest of their infrastructure.”
Supporting the Future of Work
Circle’s Crestron offering includes Crestron Flex video conferencing systems certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, DM NAX audio-over-IP, XiO Cloud enterprise management, room scheduling systems, and intelligent workplace controls. Service contracts include guaranteed SLAs, no trip charge within depot range, no minimum hourly charge, and annual system health and compliance checkups.
The expansion further positions Circle to support organizations seeking standardized collaboration experiences across multiple offices, campuses, and distributed teams.
Clients can schedule a walkthrough of Circle’s Crestron showroom or request an AV assessment at www.circlemsp.com/audio-visual/crestron.
About Circle MSP
Circle MSP is a managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, audiovisual, and workplace technology provider serving small and mid-sized businesses across California and the Western United States. With more than 30 years of experience, Circle delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure, security, cloud, networking, managed print, and Crestron integration through a unified service model.
Managed services and cybersecurity provider adds full-line Crestron integration for enterprise, education, and government clients.
Circle MSP today announced its authorization as an official Crestron dealer. Circle is a managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and workplace technology provider serving California and the Western United States, and the new designation expands the company’s capabilities into enterprise audiovisual and intelligent control systems.
Circle is now a full-line Crestron integrator. The company designs, programs, installs, and services the complete Crestron lineup across video conferencing, intelligent audio, control systems, room scheduling, lighting, and shading. Deployments span enterprise boardrooms, K-12 and higher education classrooms, government facilities, healthcare environments, and corporate campuses.
Elevating the Modern Workplace
As hybrid work and distributed collaboration continue reshaping the modern workplace, organizations increasingly require secure, standardized environments that unify communication, control, and operational support across both digital and physical workspaces.
“Crestron sets a high bar for the partners who carry their name,” said Max Razaqui, President of Circle MSP. “Businesses today require more than just connectivity — they require control, consistency, and security across every interaction point. Earning this authorization means our clients get the same engineering and support standards Crestron demands of itself, backed by a team that already manages their IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed print, and operational support.”
From Managed Print to Full Workplace Technology
Circle’s expansion into Crestron builds naturally on the company’s long-standing expertise in managed print, infrastructure support, and workplace technology management. What began with helping organizations standardize and support print environments has evolved into a broader approach focused on simplifying, securing, and supporting the modern workplace.
Today, clients rely on Circle as a single technology partner for managed IT, cybersecurity, networking, managed print, compliance, and now enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. Rather than managing multiple vendors across disconnected systems, organizations can consolidate support, visibility, and accountability under one operational model.
Circle’s licensed technicians handle service directly, including installations originally completed by other integrators.
A Single Partner for Enterprise Technology
As collaboration platforms increasingly operate as network-connected endpoints, organizations require AV systems that align with enterprise security, compliance, and infrastructure standards. Circle’s approach combines AV deployment with the operational oversight, monitoring, and support frameworks typically reserved for core IT environments.
“AV is no longer separate from IT,” said Seneca Hayden, Head of Sales at Circle MSP. “Meeting rooms now sit directly on the enterprise network, connect into cloud platforms, and interact with identity and collaboration systems every day. Bringing Crestron in-house allows us to support that entire environment under one roof with the same operational and cybersecurity standards our clients expect across the rest of their infrastructure.”
Supporting the Future of Work
Circle’s Crestron offering includes Crestron Flex video conferencing systems certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, DM NAX audio-over-IP, XiO Cloud enterprise management, room scheduling systems, and intelligent workplace controls. Service contracts include guaranteed SLAs, no trip charge within depot range, no minimum hourly charge, and annual system health and compliance checkups.
The expansion further positions Circle to support organizations seeking standardized collaboration experiences across multiple offices, campuses, and distributed teams.
Clients can schedule a walkthrough of Circle’s Crestron showroom or request an AV assessment at www.circlemsp.com/audio-visual/crestron.
About Circle MSP
Circle MSP is a managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, audiovisual, and workplace technology provider serving small and mid-sized businesses across California and the Western United States. With more than 30 years of experience, Circle delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure, security, cloud, networking, managed print, and Crestron integration through a unified service model.
Contact
Circle MSPContact
Han Nguyen
949-892-6275
www.circlemsp.com
Bruce Herwig
bruce.herwig@circlemsp.com
Han Nguyen
949-892-6275
www.circlemsp.com
Bruce Herwig
bruce.herwig@circlemsp.com
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